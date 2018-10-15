﻿
22 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity Halloween makeup looks to inspire your 2019 look

Meghan Markle delights royal fans with the ultimate 60s beehive
Margot Tenenbaum from The Royal Tenenbaums makeup as seen on Holly Willoughby
Sometimes, for Halloween, you've just got to go big or go home. If you're racking your brain for some decent makeup looks to copy, let us help you out a little. Whether you want to go small or go to the extreme, we've got plenty to inspire you for your next Halloween party. Looking to the celebrities, how about dressing up like Margot Tenenbaum like Holly Willoughby once did, or Sandy from Grease like Gigi Hadid? Or what about styling yourself like Angelina Jolie in Maleficent - we love actress Grace Elizabeth's attempt. If you want to go for something a little more fun, look to Sarah Michelle Gellar when she did unicorn face paint... 

 

Holly Willoughby as Margot Tenenbaum

How awesome did Holly Willoughby's makeup look when she dressed up as Margot Tenenbaum for one of Jonathan Ross's infamous Halloween bashes. 

Handmaid's Tale makeup as seen on Amanda Holden for Halloween 2018
Amanda Holden 

Amanda Holden used a nipple cover to achieve her Handmaid’s Tale Halloween look back in 2018. The Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed her scary special effects make-up hack when she showed off a fake bloodied eye on Instagram. She captioned the shot: “Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!”

Nicole Scherzinger as an evil cat - Halloween makeup idea
Nicole Scherzinger as a dead cat

The former Pussycat Dolls singer sported piercing pale blue contacts, heavy black eye makeup and blood dripping from her face when she dressed up like a dead cat for one of Heidi Klum's Halloween party.

Bella Hadid dressed up as Lydia from Beetlejuice for Halloween 2018
Bella Hadid as Lydia from Beetlejuice

We can't get over how chic Bella Hadid looked for Halloween 2018 when she and her then-boyfriend, Abel from The Weeknd, dressed up as Lydia as Beetlejuice. She channelled Winona Ryder's character perfectly. 

A genie in a bottle makeup look as seen on Leona Lewis for Halloween
Leona Lewis as a genie in a bottle

Former X Factor star Leona Lewis loves Halloween and always dresses to impress. Back in 2018 she rocked up to a Hollywood party as a genie in a bottle

Dionne from Clueless Halloween look as seen on Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from Clueless

This is major! Lupita, complete with a huge brick phone, dressed up as Dionne from Clueless. The red lip, the red nails and the glowing skin... AS IF someone could look this good. 

Barbie makeup for Halloween as seen on Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner with Barbie makeup

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a blonde wig, a pink swimming costume and perfect makeup to rock her Barbie look. 

Morticia Addams makeup as seen on Sophie Turner for Halloween
Sophie Turner as Morticia Addams

It's amazing what vampy makeup, red lips, contour and a dark wig can do - Sophie Turner really gave it her all as she pretended to be Morticia Addams for Halloween. Nicely done! 

Fortune Teller makeup as seen on Michelle Keegan for Halloween
Michelle Keegan as a fortune teller

Michelle gives serious fortune teller goals with her headscarf, body jewels, lip piercing and pirate-ready hoops. We love the spooky element of the white-out contact lenses. 

Alien makeup as seen on Caroline Flack for Halloween
Caroline Flack as an alien

We're not totally sure what Caroline is really dressed up as here but we're loving the sci-fi super-babe vibes with her metallic blue lipstick, space-ready head piece and pearl white wig. 

Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease - makeup ideas
Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease

Flawless skin, a feline flick and a killer red lip - doing Sandy from Grease is pretty easy, wouldn't you say? It's the hair that's potentially the tricky part - getting a big mane of perfect curls requires a lot of hairspray. 

grace elizabeth as Angelina Jolie in Maleficent - Halloween makeup ideas
Grace Elizabeth as Angelina Jolie in Maleficent 

For Maleficent, it's all about porcelain skin, dramatic eyes and a perfect red pout. The all-important addition to your Angelina Jolie-inspired look is heavy contour on the cheek bones. 

Danielle Lineker Midsummer Night's Dream costume makeup
Danielle Lineker's Midsummer Night's Dream costume

Not your regular fancy dress costume, but we're really loving Danielle Lineker's Midsummer Night's Dream costume she wore to Jonathan Ross's annual Halloween party. The look requires green face makeup, some sparkle, and metallic spray. 

Heather Graham with Sugar Skull face paint
Heather Graham's Sugar Skull face paint 

You can be so creative with a Day of The Dead Sugar Skull look on Halloween. To do the look yourself, we'd recommend following makeup artist Lisa Potter Dixon's version - it's amazing. Watch the video on her YouTube channel.

Jennifer Lopez with skeleton face paint - Halloween makeup idea
Jennifer Lopez as a skeleton

J-Lo went for the popular skeleton design for her 2016 Halloween look. The sultry stare and the burgundy lips are an excellent combination, but this one is pretty easy to do when you have the right tools.

Leona Lewis as an alien
Leona Lewis's galaxy look

You've got to love Leona Lewis's dedication to Halloween with this sci-fi look. From the silver space buns to the metallic outfit and the full on lilac body paint, Leona really dressed to impress.

Lindsay Lohan as Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad
Lindsay Lohan as Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad

Harley Quinn was one of the most popular outfits of 2016/2017 thanks to Margot Robbie's character in The Suicide Squad. To copy the look, watch Christen Dominique's impressive step-by-step tutorial.

sarah michelle gellar unicorn makeup for halloween
Sarah Michelle Gellar with unicorn face makeup

Sarah channeled a magical mermaid with her multi coloured hair, neon fish scales, glitter, and lots of lashes. 

alessandra ambrosio halloween makeup - unicorn makeup
Alessandra Ambrosio as a magical unicorn

Of course a Victoria's Secret model nails Halloween! For this particular party, the bombshell dressed up as a magical unicorn complete with ice-blue contact lenses.

anne hathaway dressed as Cleopatra for halloween
Anne Hathaway as Cleopatra

The actress served up an excellent Cleopatra look for Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2004.

emrata as Marge Simpson for halloween
Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson 

We'd have hated to see Emily's bedsheets after this Halloween party... 

The yellow-skinned beauty nailed her Halloween costume when she went dressed up like Marge Simpson from The Simpsons. 

kim kardashian dressed up as Poison Ivy for halloween
Kim Kardashian dressed up as Poison Ivy

When Kim attended the Midori Green party in 2011, she wore a Poison Ivy inspired costume. To recreate this you'll need a bright red wig, no doubt about it. 

