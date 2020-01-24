﻿
These 10 foundation brands give a flawless finish for EVERY single skin tone

Foundation is the most crucial base for every makeup look, but finding the right shade isn’t always easy, especially when there’s not a wide colour variety to choose from. Luckily, there are some beauty brands working hard to create more inclusive foundation shades, so that you’re able to find the perfect undertone and colour for a ‘my-skin-but-better’ finish. Shop our favourite inclusive foundation ranges, below.

Fenty Beauty

A best-seller in Rihanna’s cult brand Fenty Beauty, the PRO FILT’R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is available in a whopping range of 50 colours. Catering to all skin tones, this matte foundation offers a buildable, medium-to-full coverage. The oil-free formula is also sweatproof and pore-diffusing. Could you even ask for more?

Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £27, Boots

Huda Beauty

Beauty influencer Huda Kattan launched her popular Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation in a range of 30 shades, and the internet went wild. This full-coverage velvety foundation promises to cover blemishes, dark circles and any unwanted imperfections.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation, £32, FeelUnique.com

Bobbi Brown

This 16-hour wear foundation is available in 42 shades that are ‘expertly calibrated to your undertone to even out and correct the complexion in one simple step’, according to Bobbi Brown. Plus, if you have normal to oily skin, you’ll benefit from the breathable, matte coverage.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF15, £32, John Lewis

NYX

This affordable high-street foundation comes in 45 creamy tones that will give you a gorgeous glow whilst controlling any excess shine. As this foundation is non-comedogenic, it’s ideal for normal, oily, combination, and even sensitive skin types.

NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Foundation, £15, Superdrug

Lancôme

Available in 45 shades, this best-selling liquid foundation boasts up to 24 hours of staying power (yes, really!). But the best thing? It’s smudge-proof and transfer-free, meaning you never have to worry about pesky foundation marks staining your clothes.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Full Coverage Foundation SPF15, £33.50, Boots

Anastasia Beverly Hills

After a water-resistant foundation? This one from Anastasia Beverly Hills has real staying power, and it comes in 50 completely natural shades. It promises to blur out discolouration and skin unevenness without leaving a cakey finish on the skin. We love.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation, £43, Selfridges

Zoeva

Infused with rose hip oil, this inclusive foundation includes 44 shades with a variety of warm, cool and neutral tones. Each shade is cleverly named after a positive affirmation like ‘grace’ or ‘joy’ to help you champion your true authentic self – cute!

Authentik Skin Foundation, £25, Zoeva

Urban Decay

Available in 50 shades, this vegan foundation by Urban Decay has a buildable, medium coverage and matte finish. It’s waterproof but also works to minimise the appearance of pores, making it great for those with oily or problematic skin.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation, £23.50, John Lewis

Estée Lauder

The UK’s number one foundation is now available in a wider range of shades and feels super lightweight on the skin. With cool, neutral and warm undertones to choose from, you’ll be able to find the perfect match for you. Dreamy.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF10, £34, Boots

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics’ most popular foundation certainly doesn’t disappoint: apply it to moisturised skin for a medium to full buildable coverage complete with SPF protection. Oh, and did we mention that it’s available in over 63 shades?

MAC Cosmetics 'Studio Fix' SPF 15 Liquid Foundation, £27, LookFantastic

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

