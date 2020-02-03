﻿
12 Photos | Beauty

11 chic, colourful beauty looks from the BAFTA awards

Slick hairdos and bold lipstick were the stars' top choices

...
11 chic, colourful beauty looks from the BAFTA awards
You're reading

11 chic, colourful beauty looks from the BAFTA awards

1/12
Next

Kate Middleton wore an ultra-glamorous braided hairstyle on the BAFTA red carpet
ella balinska bafta
1/12

It was a colourful night at the 73rd annual BAFTA awards! Plenty of stars from Naomi Ackie to Laura Dern and Florence Pugh opted for bright hues on the red carpet - but that didn't stop at their fashion choices. Scroll down to see all the most beautifully-blended makeup looks, from bold lips to big hair…

 

Ella Balinska

 

Charlie's Angels actress Ella wowed with her vibrant pink eyeshadow, matching her makeup to her pretty floral gown. Perfectly groomed brows and a nude lip complemented the bold eye look. The star wore her long locks in a chic, high pony.

scarlett johansson bafta
2/12

Scarlett Johansson

 

Va-va-voom! Scarlett was in the pink with her gorgeous makeup look; pink eye shimmer, matching pink lips and that beautiful pink gown, plus a sassy up-do to match. The best!

kate middleton
3/12

Kate Middleton

 

We had to include the lovely Duchess of Cambridge in our round-up. A gorgeous loose up-do hairstyle for the wife of Prince William, beyond perfect brows, a bold sweep of eyeliner and an orange-hued lip. Fabulous.

 

MORE: 16 killer looks on the BAFTAs red carpet

renee zellweger
4/12

Renee Zellweger

Leading Actress winner Renee kept her makeup fresh with a beautiful pink blush, dark lashes and a nude lippy. Loving her loose low-slung up-do too.

saoirse ronan bafta
5/12

Saoirse Ronan

 

One of our favourite beauty looks of the night – Saoirse killed it with her bright orangey-red lip hue and simply fabulous updo giving us ALL the old-school Hollywood feels.

 

MORE: 10 things you might have missed from the 2020 BAFTAs

vick hope bafta
6/12

Vick Hope

 

Presenter Vick nailed her BAFTA look matching her lips to her bright red gown. She kept the rest of her beauty style pared down with full lashes, groomed brows and a super slick up-do.

pixie lott bafta
7/12

Pixie Lott

 

We can always rely on the gorgeous Pixie for a glam beauty look and she didn't disappoint at the BAFTAs. Loving her full lash effect here and that gorgeous orangey-nude lip. Another fab up-do with Pixie's high chignon bun.

zoe kravitz
8/12

Zoe Kravitz

 

Zoe wows yet again! The star was another lady in red at the BAFTAs, choosing a bright lip hue to match her statement earrings. Zoe also added some light red shadow and wore her hair in a cute chic crop.

emilia clarke bafta
9/12

Emilia Clarke

 

Game of Thrones star Emilia went for this super elegant slicked back low chignon hair look – the ideal choice with her slinky black dress. Like Pixie Lott, Emilia went all out on the black lash and liner eye makeup and kept to a simple nude lip.

naomie harris bafta
10/12

Naomie Harris

 

Wow, wow, wow! What a drop-dead gorgeous look from Naomie – her long curly hair is so glamorous and we love her shimmering metallic eyeshadow which matched her cheek blush.

kaitlyn dever bafta
11/12

Kaitlyn Dever

 

American actress Kaitlyn looked like a porcelain doll with this impeccable beauty look – flawless skin with a stunning sweep of highlighter on her cheeks. We're so here for that cool high up-do bun!

vanessa kirby bafta
12/12

Vanessa Kirkby

 

Stunning Vanessa went a little bit vampy on us with her dark lip shade which coordinated with her dress belt. And those lashes! The star wore her blonde hair in slick down style.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...