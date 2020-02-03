It was a colourful night at the 73rd annual BAFTA awards! Plenty of stars from Naomi Ackie to Laura Dern and Florence Pugh opted for bright hues on the red carpet - but that didn't stop at their fashion choices. Scroll down to see all the most beautifully-blended makeup looks, from bold lips to big hair…
Ella Balinska
Charlie's Angels actress Ella wowed with her vibrant pink eyeshadow, matching her makeup to her pretty floral gown. Perfectly groomed brows and a nude lip complemented the bold eye look. The star wore her long locks in a chic, high pony.