10 of the best hair and makeup looks from the BRITs red carpet

10 of the best hair and makeup looks from the BRITs red carpet
10 of the best hair and makeup looks from the BRITs red carpet

Anne-Marie
Photo: © Getty Images
We still can't get over some of the incredible looks from the 2020 Brit Awards! Aside from the beautiful gowns, one very important part of a celebrity's overall look is their hair and makeup. Anne-Marie's pink hair, Celeste's glamorous curls and Fleur East's blue eyes are just some of the beauty looks that stood out on the Brits red carpet on Tuesday night. Keep scrolling to see some of the most glamorous stars that we'll be taking inspiration from, whether it's for a date night or drinks with friends...

 

Anne-Marie

We've heard of matching your accessories or even your nails to your outfit, but Anne-Marie took colour-matching to the next level with her pink hair and dress. She finished her wet-look hair with a sparkly headband and even rocked candy-coloured hues on her eyes.

Fleur East
Photo: © Getty Images
Fleur East

Wow! Fleur's white suit made the perfect blank canvas for her beauty look - and she certainly made us of it. The X Factor star wore her dark hair in a high ponytail with a thick fringe framing her eyes, which were highlighted with smokey blue hues. 

Billie Eilish
Photo: © Getty Images
Billie Eilish

As well as her trademark neon green roots, the No Time to Die singer donned cream checked nails that matched her Burberry outfit. 

Ashley Roberts
Photo: © Getty Images
Ashley Roberts

Ashley's sparkly top and skirt combo was a statement in itself, so the Pussycat Doll star chose to keep her beauty look simple with gold eyes and her hair styled in glam waves.

 

Celeste
Photo: © Getty Images
Celeste

How elegant did Celeste look at the Brits? To match her vintage-style dress, the star rocked black winged eyeliner, a classic red pout and styled her hair in glam waves with one strand teased into a curl on her forehead. 

Maya Jama
Photo: © Getty Images
Maya Jama

With a glam velvet dress like Maya's, it's no wonder she chose a barely-there beauty look. Her straight hair and nude lips would look perfect for any occasion!

Michelle Keegan
Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Keegan

Beauty-wise, does Michelle ever get it wrong? The former Our Girl actress styled her long dark hair in a messy ponytail with loose strands framing her face alongside her classic, natural beauty look. 

Eva Apio
Photo: © Getty Images
Eva Apio

Although her dress was black and white, the tassels and sequins meant it took centre stage of her look. To complement the bold number, the model added a splash of colour with pink eye makeup and styled her short hair in a sleek do. 

 

Amber Davies
Photo: © Getty Images
Amber Davies

The Love Island star wore an eye-catching silver gown and styled her hair in a sleek high bun. How amazing do her eyes look with the pop of pink colour?

Mollie King
Photo: © Getty Images
Mollie King

Rocking an orange mini dress, former The Saturdays singer Mollie added lashings of mascara and styled her blonde hair in messy waves for an effortless vibe. 

