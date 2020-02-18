10 of the best hair and makeup looks from the BRITs red carpet

You might like...
-
16 incredible dresses on the BRITs red carpet
From feathered skirts to chunky boots and even edible-looking clutch bags...
-
10 gorgeous beauty looks from the Critics' Choice Awards that you need to copy
-
Best Golden Globes 2020 hairstyles & killer makeup beauty looks: From Zoe Kravitz to Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Williams
These TV and movie A-listers pulled out all the stops with their beauty look...
-
18 of the best hair & makeup looks at the Oscars 2020
-
14 SAG Awards beauty looks we're completely obsessed with