There's countless theories about the Queen's royal protocol when it comes to nail polish - but the reality is, most royal ladies love to experiment with their manicures! While it's thought that Her Majesty's preferred look is sheer and neutral (her favourite shade is Essie's popular tone 'Ballet Slippers', which she's been loyal to since 1989) there's no doubt that modern royal women like to try something different on occasion.
Princess Eugenie has been spotted sporting nail art, the Duchess of Sussex loves to wear dark berry shades and the Countess of Wessex has worn everything from pretty pinks to modern taupes - though there's never a chip in sight, of course! Scroll down to look at all the snaps of our favourite royal ladies and their go-to nail colours…