﻿
14 Photos | Beauty

Bold royals with red lips! All the Valentine's Day beauty inspiration you need

These royal ladies know how to rock red...

Bold royals with red lips! All the Valentine's Day beauty inspiration you need
You're reading

Bold royals with red lips! All the Valentine's Day beauty inspiration you need

1/14
Next

13 best romantic Valentine’s Day candles to set the mood at home
Alice Howarth
Queen Letizia wearing red lipstick
1/14

A bold red lip is an easy (and low-maintenance) way to elevate your lockdown Valentine's Day look – and who better to take inspiration from than these glamorous royal ladies?

Although the royal family often stick to more natural shades, there have been occasions they have wowed with a more daring colour. We may not be able to pair our bold lips with the same show-stopping dresses as them, but we can at least nail our beauty look!

From Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in deep scarlett, take a look at our favourite royal red-lipped moments for your Valentine's Day beauty inspiration...

 

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia has proven throughout the years that she suits all shades of red but this metallic oxblood is definitely our favourite on her. Paired with those bronze-brown smoky eyes, the look is total perfection, right?

 

SHOP: 32 of the best new beauty products to spark joy in 2021

 

the-queen-red-lipstick
2/14

The Queen

Her Majesty is said to have her own personalised shade of red from Clarins to match her ceremonial robes!

And we love how she added a pop of colour to this silver outfit she wore to The Royal Opera House in 2012 – her bold lip even coordinated with her ruby red earrings.

Princess Eugenie wearing red lipstick
3/14

Princess Eugenie

In November 2017, Princess Eugenie wore a previously never-seen-before-on-her vibrant red lip to a Louis Vuitton event in London's Mayfair. We love how it looks with her wintery floral tea dress.

Meghan Markle wearing red lipstick
4/14

Duchess of Sussex

Pre-Prince Harry, Meghan never shied away from experimenting with beauty looks and we can see why. No matter what she went for, she always dazzled and this burnt red lipstick look in 2016 was no exception. 

 

RELATED: Meghan Markle's favourite Jo Malone perfume has had a major 2021 makeover

 

Queen Maxima
5/14

Queen Maxima

Proving you don't have to go bright to rock the trend, Queen Maxima sported a glossy, red-pink rose colour during a gala dinner for the wedding of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy back in 2012. We like her subtle take on the look. 

Lady Amelia Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Lady Amelia Windsor

While the model tends to prefer neutral pink and nude lip colours on a day-to-day basis, she has also rocked a red lip on several occasions on the runway. How fabulous does the bright colour look at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week in 2017?

Princess Beatrice wearing red lipstick
7/14

Princess Beatrice

It would be fair to say that Princess Beatrice is a royal who's not afraid of experimenting with her look and we love seeing when she tries something new. Picking a shade of pillar-box red that complimented her auburn hair perfectly, the Princess received praise for her Old Hollywood makeup look when she stepped out at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in 2015. She should wear this more often, don't you think?

ROYAL BARGAIN: Get over £100 worth of royal beauty products for just £30  

Lady Kitty Spencer wearing red lipstick
8/14

Lady Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, looked utterly gorgeous while attending the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Milan in 2017. Elevating her look further, she paired the hue with killer feline flicks. 

Meghan Markle
9/14

Duchess of Sussex

Could the Duchess of Sussex look more stunning? Meghan rocked a berry-hued red lipstick and a midnight blue sequin Roland Mouret dress to watch a Cirque du Soleil performance when she was pregnant with baby Archie. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and a pop of highlighter across her cheeks, she looks absolutely glowing.

 

READ: Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery

 

Charlotte Casiraghi wearing red lipstick
10/14

Charlotte Casiraghi

You can always rely on Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, for #beautygoals. She was once quoted as saying her go-to look is “red lips and a bit of black around the eyes” and we can totally see why.

Princess Charlene wearing red lipstick
11/14

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco always swaps between red and nude lips and she suits both amazingly well. In the past, she's sported neon red, dark cherry and pretty rose and always pulled the look off flawlessly.

Queen Maxima wearing red lipstick
12/14

Queen Maxima

Back in 2004, Queen Maxima proved she looks amazing in opaque colour too when she sported this terracotta hue. Love.

 

SEE: The beauty products Kate Middleton uses to look fantastic on Zoom calls

 

Queen Letizia wearing red lipstick
13/14

Queen Letizia

We love this vintage look of Queen Letizia's. Barrel curls, a side-parting, classic red lips and retro jewellery? It's a big yes from us.

Meghan Markle wearing red lipstick
14/14

Duchess of Sussex

Whipping out the colour once again, Meghan wowed fans again in 2016 when she went for a swipe of vibrant red during the Suits press tour. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.