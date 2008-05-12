Justin brings sexy back to Givenchy Beauty house signs JT as new face of men's fragrance

It was a signing waiting to happen – Justin Timberlake as the face of a men's fragrance. And Givenchy was clever enough to bag him, because he's just been announced as their new signing, in a project that will be unveiled to the world in June 2008 and launched from autumn 08.

"Givenchy chose Justin not only because of his star quality, but because he is a world-recognised trendsetter who redefines modern elegance," says Alain Lorenzo, head of Givenchy.