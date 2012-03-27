Back to black: the Yves Saint Laurent Heritage Collection for Men

In celebration of their 50th year of perfumes and fragrance, Yves Saint Laurent have launched their Heritage Collection – a selection of 8 iconic perfumes and aftershaves especially chosen to represent the brand’s history.



The full collection is made up of four perfumes, Y, Yvresse, In Love Again and Nu, which are echoed by four cult fragrances for men: Pour Homme, Jazz, M7 and Rive Gauche Pour Homme.



The House of Yves Saint Laurent are showcasing the four fragrances presented in smart classic black square boxes – perfect for a gift.



Created in 1971 by Raymond Chaillan, Pour Homme was the brand's first men’s fragrance. It is a fresh and delicate fragrance with an aroma of citrus and a touch of mint.







The freshness is complimented by a vibrant base of oak moss which, combined with patchouli, delivers masculinity, strength and sophistication.



The second Heritage fragrance is the men’s classic, Jazz. The name was originally chosen to reflect a celebration of life, rich in encounters culture.



Geranium initially gives Jazz a masculine floral touch which is then followed by a warmer, subtle tone.



Originally launched in 2002, M7 is a masculine fragrance with notes of balm and amber, which merge with myrrh and cistus to create a warm and intense smell.



The final member of the Heritage Collection is Rive Gauche Pour Homme. The key components of geranium, lavender, oak moss and patchouli create a strong but elegant fragrance.





The Heritage Collection is for gentlemen who like to smell good, while maintaining their masculine essence.

80ml bottles are priced at £55 each, available from all good fragrance stockists.