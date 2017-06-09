13 gorgeous grooming gifts for Father’s Day Because dads can enjoy a pampering pressie too

Is the date in your diary? Father’s Day falls on June 18 this year, which means you’ve still got time to find a hilarious/heart-warming card and an amazing present for your Old Man or Baby Daddy – or both.

And we’re about to make it a whole lot easier, because we’ve rounded up the best pressies the grooming brands have to offer, fresh for 2017.

From ready-made beautifying bundles (very manly ones, of course) to the latest fragrances for fellas, take your pick of the gifts that will make your dad’s day…

1. Baylis & Harding Black Pepper & Ginseng Record Tin, £25, House of Fraser

(Baylis & Harding/PA)

‘You are top of the pops’ declares this soapy selection of bathing essentials housed in a retro record player tin.

2. Carven L’eau Intense Illustrated Eau de Toilette, £50 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

(Carven/PA)

Carven L’Eau Intense has had a sweet Father’s Day makeover, the sleek white bottle emblazoned with a Dad-style shirt and tie.

3. B. Men trio: Beard Conditioning Oil, currently reduced to £4.48 from £8.99; Daily Moisture Cream, reduced to £6.48 from £12.99, and Charcoal Face Scrub, reduced to £2.48 from £4.99, Superdrug

(Superdrug/PA)

Buy three men’s products from a selected range at Superdrug from now until June 21 and you’ll get a free gift bag and tissue paper to wrap your trio of treats. We recommend the B. Men brand for affordable but effective skincare.

4. The Ritual of Samurai Refreshing Ritual, £19.50, Rituals

(Rituals/PA)

This quartet of freshly-scented shower minis comes in a stylish blue gift box.

5. Gruum subscription box, from £6 a month, Gruum

(Gruum/PA)

Subscription service Gruum creates shave, beard and skincare kits tailored to your man’s needs. Prices start at £6 per month, plus they have gift sets available to buy individually, from £21.

6. Clarins Grooming Essentials Gift Set, £35, Boots

(Clarins/PA)

Featuring four travel-size face and body products in a navy wash bag, this sophisticated set from Clarins is worth £56.

7. Yankee Candle Chrome, £13.99, Yankee Candle

(Yankee Candle/PA)

Candles for men? You may well ask, but with their steampunk aesthetic and masculine scents, the Yankee Candle Barbershop range is as manly as candles get.

8. Narciso Rodriguez for Him Bleu Noir Eau de Toilette, £60 for 100ml, John Lewis

(Narciso Rodriguez/PA)

The latest masculine scent from Narciso Rodriguez combines spicy cardamom and nutmeg with ebony wood and cedar, lifting by the warmth of amber.

9. Fresh and Fancy Gift Set, £14.95, Lush

(Lush/PA)

Making Father’s Day gifting a doddle, every year Lush packs a few firm favourites in snazzy ready-wrapped boxes. New for 2017, Fresh and Fancy contains Olive Brand shower gel, Kalamazoo beard and facial wash and an Avobath bath bomb.



10. Guy’s Grooming Kit, £40, Clean Beauty Co

(Clean Beauty Co/PA)

For the guy who prides himself on his facial hair superiority, Clean Beauty Co’s Grooming Kit comes with beard balm, a skin serum and a comb.

11. Birchbox Man Limited Edition Wash Bag, £36, Birchbox

(Birchbox/PA)

Bringing together travel-size essentials from five well-respected grooming brands plus a sleep mask, all housed in a chic Levi’s wash bag, this is the perfect line-up for any frequent-flyer – and it’s worth £126 in total.

12. Boss Bottled Unlimited Eau de Toilette, currently reduced to £30 from £62 for 100ml, Boots

(Hugo Boss/PA)

How’s this for a fragrant deal? Until Father’s Day, Boss Bottled Unlimited is better than half price.

13. Weleda Mens Wash Bag Gift, £19.95, Weleda

(Weleda/PA)

Comprising a full-size shower gel (he’ll love the vetiver and rosemary fragrance), shave cream and moisturiser, this Weleda set is great value for money.

