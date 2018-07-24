Love Island's Sam Bird has finally evened out his eyebrows - and fans are so happy about it He was mocked by the show's viewers for his un-matching brows…

Love Island star Sam Bird may have left the villa to be with fellow contestant and now-girlfriend Georgia Steel, but fans of the show seem to be more preoccupied with the personal trainer's new grooming regime more than anything! Viewers of ITV2's smash-hit dating show were very, ahem, vocal about poor Sam's un-matching eyebrows during his stint on-screen, with thousands taking to social media to comment on his look when he first walked into the villa. They're supposed to be sisters, not twins, remember?

Viewers were baffled by poor Sam's eyebrows when he entered the Love Island villa

It seems Sam's had the last laugh, however, since he headed straight to the experts to get his face-framers back on-point after leaving the Love Island villa. Makeup artist Marcos G took to Instagram to share the results of the makeover with his followers - and we can confirm the former Islander's brows are looking tip-top.

"Great working with Mr @samrobertbird on last night’s @loveisland #Aftersun - what a lovely guy! #Grooming by me using @dermalogicauk @hdbrowsofficial and @bobbibrownuk," the MUA wrote - prompting an onslaught of comments from fans of the show. "He looks so much better looking with his brows fixed," one wrote, while another said: "These brows are sooooo much better!!"

Sam himself even commented on the post, simply writing: "Thanks you lovely man." Love Island super-fan Zoe Ball couldn't help herself either, posting a heart-eyed emoji next to the snap - it looks like your new look gets the thumbs-up from everyone, Sam! On his Instagram Stories, Marcos confirmed that he used a HD Brows product to achieve the look. "For those asking, I used the @hdbrowsofficial Brow Pro Palette to just even out the brows a bit," he said. We're mighty impressed - that's quite the transformation…

