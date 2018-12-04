Christmas Gift Guide

For him

Gift ideas for men: The best Christmas gift ideas for him 2018

Moleskine Metro bag

For the style conscious man in your life, this Moleskine Metro bag is perfect! Thanks to the contemporary urban design, the bag - which comes in an array of colours – can contain everything you need to stay connected and updated whilst on the move. It becomes your mobile workspace, with space for a tablet or laptop, as well as files, portfolios, projects and writing instruments.

£95, moleskine.com

Gentleman Givenchy gift set

You can't go wrong with this gift set. The Gentleman Givenchy is one of Givenchy's iconic fragrances in an elegant and timeless set. It's the scent that will have a welcome spot in most guys grooming cabinets.

£49.50, The Perfume Shop

Urbanista Headphones

This has been created for sport lovers and gym enthusiasts. A collaboration of refined sound and an elegant lightweight design, the Chicago - by Urbanista - is the athlete's perfect sidekick with seven hours battery life and phenomenal audio.

£79.99, Urbanista

Trove Wallet

This ultra slim wallet – or cashwrap – does exactly what it says, without any of the extra fuss. It wraps your cash (and cards), with minimalist perfection and maximum style. Available in over 20 colour combinations it’s totally customisable – design your own on their website. Made from beautiful, British leather, the elastic details lets you keep any number of smaller items safe (from headphones to keys). It’s a wallet, but not as you know it. And once you do know it, you’ll never go back.

£30, Trove

Skechers Boots

With winter well and truly upon us, gift your man these Skechers boots. They have been designed for comfort and style, coupled with a cushioned ankle collar and gripped rubber outsole. 

£69.99, Deichmann.com

Braun Multi-Grooming Kit 3085

The ultimate gift for the lover of all things grooming. For men that love to keep their precious beard in tip-top condition, look no further than Braun's most premium grooming kit, the Multi Grooming Kit 3085. The ultimate 9-in-1 multi-tasking tool features a detachable smart clipper comb that trims facial hair to 13 precise length settings. It also includes a dedicated ear and nose trimmer, precision edge trimmer, smart hair trimmer and body grooming heads that let him truly master his personal grooming, from head to toe.

£52.49, Boots.com

Nextbase 412GW Dash Cam

They were the fastest selling in-car gadget last Christmas – and this year looks to be no different. A Which? Best Buy, the 412GW is ideal for motorists, due to the fantastic quality of the footage, which records in 1440p HD at 60fps. The Six-Element Sharp Lenses (made with 6 layers of glass) also ensure stunning, clear images. The 412GW also features inbuilt Wi-Fi, allowing you to download footage to the Nextbase App before easily sharing it with friends, family, an insurance firm or the police. This is the best-selling model, which should make it an ideal Christmas Gift suggestion as a Dash Cam was sold every 8.5 seconds during Christmas last year. 

£129.99, Argos

The Book of Everyone

Dads, grandfathers, boyfriends and brothers are notoriously difficult to buy for, but this is the perfect gift for that loved one who has everything. The Book of Everyone is a truly sentimental present. Visit their website to create a personalised book stuffed full of curiosities, inspiring quotes, fun facts and pretty designs that your someone special will love. All you have to do is send in some information and anecdotes and your book will be ready in no time.

£23.95, The Book Of Everyone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Sure, you could get them a really nice pair of socks, or you could get them what they REALLY want – hours and hours of endless fun playing on the PS4 with this year's most popular game. In the multiplayer experience, your loved one can team up with their mates in the "deepest and most tactical" version of the game so far. Whether they want to play in survival mode, take part in a battle royale or just go fight some zombies, this one will be a winner. Just make sure they have a PS4 first!

£45, Amazon

15 Pair Designer Sock Set

This is the ultimate sock drawer refresh for men! The designer collection is a made up of London Sock Company's most popular designer styles knitted using luxury lisle cotton. The receiver of this gorgeous present can take their pick of colourful and patterned socks.

£200, London Sock Company

