Pregnant stars show off baby bumps at Golden Globes

Kerry Washington finally confirmed her pregnancy as she arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night.



"I have the best date tonight - my little accessory here," said the beaming actress, rubbing her blossoming baby bump as she spoke to Ryan Seacrest.





Kerry wasn't the only expectant star to attend the awards ceremony. Drew Barrymore, 38, who is pregnant with her second child, showed off her bump in a loud floral number.



Actress Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, was radiant as she dressed her baby bump in an emerald green sequinned dress. Talking to E! Online, she revealed the due date of her little one. "



May the fourth be with you," she laughed after being asked when she was expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis to arrive.