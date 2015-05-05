Pampers' touching video celebrates #everybaby

Around 2,000 babies are born in the UK every day and in their parents' eyes, each newborn is a prince or princess. So, as the nation toasts one special birth, Pampers is celebrating other babies who arrived on the same day, in a new and captivating film directed by award-winning documentary maker Elizabeth Stopford.



The 90-second clip was filmed in real time, when Pampers visited UK hospitals and met parents who were eagerly awaiting the birth of their child.

Pampers was able to capture each family's individual excitement and anticipation, in the same 24 hours that the nation was focused on London.



The touching video made in honour of #everybaby savoured the first precious moments parents had with their newborns.



What's more, mums and dads were transformed into real life TV stars, as the video montage was broadcasted as a national TV advert.



"We're incredibly proud of this unique project as by filming in real-time with expectant families, we were able to mirror the journey being featured in the news, enabling the nation to celebrate as one, by shining a light on every single baby being born at the same time," said Peter Yorke, Pampers brand director.



To celebrate #everybaby, Pampers is donating 100,000 nappies to NCT, the UK’s largest parenting charity, this month who will distribute them to families that need them most.