George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins', says friend Julie Chen

George Clooney is going to be a first-time father! The 55-year-old actor and his wife Amal, 39, are expecting twins according to The Talk's Julie Chen. Though human rights attorney Amal and George are yet to publicly confirm or comment on the pregnancy reports, their friend Julie shared the exciting news on Thursday's show. "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney," she said.

Julie, who attended George's cousin Miguel Ferrer's funeral with her husband, Leslie Moonves, last month, continued: "Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June."

George Clooney and wife Amal at a screening of The White Helmets in London last month

George and Amal tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy in September 2014 after a whirlwind romance. Amal first sparked baby buzz rumours when she joined her husband at a screening of The White Helmets in London last month, wearing a floral shirt dress showing just a hint of a bump.

Just one year after saying "I do," 55-year-old George spoke to CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose about his future as a father. "I mean, I've thought about it," he shared. "I've been asked about it a lot lately because I've gotten married and I'm doing a movie with kids in it. You should see how different, how creative the way they ask me!"

People magazine also quote "multiple sources" confirming the happy news of Amal's pregnancy, saying the couple have "let everyone in both families know quietly. They're all very happy". HELLO! magazine has contacted the couple's representative for comment.

