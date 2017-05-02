Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby name revealed

Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby son has been named Bear Payne. The Sun's Bizarre column broke the news, revealing that the pair "wanted to get to know their baby" before settling on his unique name. Liam and Cheryl, who went public with their romance last year in February, became proud parents to their little boy on 22 March. The former X Factor judge shared their happy news with the world on her Instagram page, writing: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

Shortly after the announcement, One Direction star Liam publicly thanked fans for their support and well-wishes. He tweeted: "Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial. It really means a lot." The singer later posted a funny photo on Twitter, joking about nappy changes. The photo showed Ross from Friends screaming, "No, no, no" with a look of horror on his face, and Liam captioned the clip: "When the fourth nappy happens in 5 minutes."

Meanwhile, the couple's choice of baby name might have come as a surprise to some fans. Cheryl had previously hinted that she would love to call her future son, Alfie. Speaking in August 2014, the Girls Aloud star told GQ magazine: "I'd love kids. I'm obsessed with babies. Of course I've thought about baby names. A million times! I like Alfie for a little boy. I know that's what I was put on this earth to do. To be a mother."