Exclusive! JB Gill and wife Chloe introduce baby daughter and reveal her sweet name What a lovely family!

JLS star Jonathan JB Gill and his wife Chloe have introduced their baby girl Chiara Sapphire in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The former popstar-turned-television presenter and Chloe already have son Ace, who turns four on September 19th and they tell HELLO! they are relishing having a baby girl at their Kent family farm. "I’m really loving suddenly having all these frilly little socks and dresses in the house," Chloe says.

JB Gill and his family

MORE: Sally Wood opens up about having more children with Ronnie

"We’d decided not to find out if we were having a boy or a girl. But I was sure I’d only ever have sons and that my destiny was football, rugby and muddy boots. Our friends have really gone to town and we have had so many beautiful gifts." These include a pair of Sophia Webster baby shoes from JB’s former JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold – and the couple can’t wait to introduce Chiara to Marvin and Rochelle Humes. "I’ve been sending Rochelle loads of photos," says Chloe. "And I reckon we might be in for some amazing hand-me-downs from those stylish Humes girls."

READ: Brendan Cole has his say on the new Strictly pairings

And they say that Ace is loving being a big brother. "He’s been amazing," says JB. "He’s so proud to tell everyone: ‘This is my sister’ and he wants to involve Chiara in everything, like story time and bathtime. He’s a typical boisterous boy, but he instinctively knew he had to be gentle with her and he talks to her really softly." Chloe also tells that magazine how she opted for a planned Caesarean after a traumatic birth with Ace.

"It was such a calm experience and absolutely the right decision," says Chloe, who gave birth at her local hospital, the Princess Royal, in Orpington. "I think that, perhaps, you don’t get the same rush of euphoria in that sense of: ‘Wow, I went through all that and now I have this baby.’ But the instant connection was there and that intense love that just takes your breath away."

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 10 September