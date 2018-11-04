Strictly's Katya Jones reveals baby news with husband Neil The Strictly Come Dancing pro is married to Neil Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed that she has hopes to start a family with husband Neil Jones in the near future. She told The Mail on Sunday that she would like to take time off from the show to have a baby, and hopes that Neil will be given a celebrity partner. She said: "I would love to have a baby in the near future, definitely. In a perfect world, Neil will hopefully get a partner on Strictly and he can stay on the show. Then I can go off and have our baby, and come back again afterwards. It's very hard if you think about it."

Katya continued to add that there was never going to be a right time for her to have a baby, but that both her and Neil "talk about it a lot." Katya and Neil have been married for five years, and are the proud owners of a pet dog called Mrs Crumbles. Their dog even has its own Instagram account, which is updated regularly by both Katya and Neil. Over the past few weeks, the pro dancer couple's relationship has been making headlines after Katya and her dance partner Seann Walsh were pictured kissing after a drunken night out. This resulted in Seann being dumped by his girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, but Neil has stood by his wife, choosing to stay silent over the incident.

On Monday night, Katya and Neil put on a united front at the Pride of Britain Awards, marking their first joint red carpet appearance since the kissing scandal. The pair arrived together at the star-studded event as they posed for photos with their arms around each other. Seann, along with many of their fellow Strictly co-stars was also at the event, having been eliminated from the show two days earlier. Seann and Katya faced a dance off with Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, and said an emotional goodbye to the rest of the cast in a final dance on Sunday night.

