Exclusive: Denise Lewis opens up about pregnancy at 45 - see her bump

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO! former heptathlete, gold medallist and BBC Sport presenter Denise Lewis talks for the first time as she prepares to become a mum again at the age of 45. Denise reveals she first thought she was pre-menopausal but instead found out she was expecting baby number four, her third child with entrepreneur husband Steve Finan O’Connor. The baby is due in December.

"I really wasn’t well – feeling feverish then cold – so I went to the doctor to find out if I had flu and they did a blood test. I thought: 'Okay, this is it. I’m pre-menopausal.' When Steve asked if I was sure I wasn't not pregnant, I said: 'Hmm I didn’t think of that; let’s check'’ Then I thought: ‘Oh my goodness – it is possible.'"

Denise tells HELLO! that she wondered how people would react to the news. "I wondered what people would think. I'm 45, going on 46 – ‘You’ve got three children already. Do you need more?’ There were a few cogs going on in the back of the mind, but I was very touched by the response. Very touched," she adds.

But she says she has been surprised by some of the responses. "I feel healthy and well, but it’s been made a big deal for me that my age is an issue, so I’m on high alert. I asked my sonographer: ‘Am I the oldest woman you have ever scanned?’ He laughed and said: ‘Don’t be daft. I’ve had much older.’ I think it’s odd the way they deal with older women, especially as a lot more are having first babies over the age of 40 now,” she explains. “But they have procedures to follow.”

With three children already, Denise is well aware of the options for giving birth. "I had a lovely water birth for Ryan and Kane," she says. "Lauryn was my only epidural. This time it will be a different environment. I’d like it to be as holistic as last time – I think it will be good for my mental state – and if I can, I will. I have to be open because I don’t know what my body can do. It’s exciting. I think it will be different. Everything is new again. Being a new mum at whatever age is testing and I think I’ve forgotten what it feels like,” she says. “But we’ll take it in our stride. Honestly, I just feel blessed."

