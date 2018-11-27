Is Stacey Solomon having another baby? Loose Women star drops huge hint Stacey is a doting mum to sons Zachery and Leighton

Stacey Solomon has given the biggest hint yet that she is trying for a baby with boyfriend Joe Swash. On Tuesday, the Loose Women panellist took to Twitter after hearing that Joe had a cockroach stuck in his ear while out in Australia, where he is presenting I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Extra Camp. Stacey had reposted a news story about the incident, and wrote: "If that thing lays eggs and has babies with you before I do I'm gonna lose it @realjoeswash." Stacey is already mum to two sons, Zachary, ten, and six-year-old Leighton, while Joe is also dad to son Harry, 11.

Stacey Solomon has hinted again that she plans to have a baby with boyfriend Joe Swash

The former Queen of the Jungle met Joe while they were presenting Extra Camp together in 2016, and have been together ever since. The couple appear happier than ever after reaching the milestone of moving in together after three years of dating. Stacey previously gave fans a glimpse inside their new home on their first night in October, saying they were "finally all in and ready to start afresh together." Stacey also said living together had been a big change to staying at one another's houses like they had been before. "He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface."

Stacey and Joe with her two sons Leighton and Zachary

At the beginning of the year, Stacey confessed that she would like more children in the future during an episode of Loose Women. She said: "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies. I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'" Stacey previously gushed about Joe to HELLO!, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

