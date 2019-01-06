How many children does Rachel Weisz have? Inside her marriage with Daniel Craig The couple recently welcomed a daughter

Hollywood actress Rachel Weisz welcomed a daughter with husband Daniel Craig in September 2018, their first child together. The star, who has had a great year starring in Disobedience and The Favourite, met Daniel in December 2010, with the couple marrying in June 2011. Rachel, who also has a son, recently opened up about their new arrival - telling The Mirror: "The preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I’m more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience. But doing it again now I’m older is very deep and very precious. I am very lucky."

Rachel and Daniel welcomed their first baby together in September 2018

The actress shares her son, Henry, with her former partner, director Darren Aronofsky. The pair were together for nine years and welcomed Henry in 2006 – representatives told media outlets after the couple's split in 2010 that they would remain friends and raise their son together in New York. Daniel, meanwhile, is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

After announcing her second pregnancy in April 2018, Rachel gave a sweet interview to the New York Times, expressing her joy. "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy," she said. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery." The happy couple have not revealed the name of their baby girl, but have been pictured on a number of occasions out strolling with her.

Rachel looking beautiful during her pregnancy

The star has spoken openly about finding love with Daniel, revealing she never thought she'd get married until she met him. She told ES Magazine: "I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

