Stacey Solomon's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown She's glowing

Since Stacey Solomon announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, former EastEnders actor, Joe Swash, the Loose Women presenter has been posting sweet pictures of her bump on Instagram and it has been positively blossoming in recent weeks. The couple have been dating since 2016 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and this is their first child together however they are both parents from previous relationships. Stacey is mum to Zachary, born in 2008 when she was with her first boyfriend, Dean Cox. She then had her second son in 2012, Leighton, with then-fiancé Aaron Barnham and Joe is dad to son Harry who he had with his previous fiancée, Emma Sophocleous.

Clearly totally delighted to be expanding their brood even further, Joe summed it up when he left a sweet message on his instagram about their news, saying: "We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now". We're delighted for the couple.

Below, we chart the evolution of the mama-to-be's beautiful bump so far - no doubt many more pics will be posted in the months to come…

February

Posted after Stacey announced her news with a picture of her scan, her bump was visible even back in early Feb.

March

Just one month later and her bump is truly blooming. Holding a copy of her book, Happily Imperfect, there were smiles all round.

March

Clearly not deterred by her growing bump, the expecting mum was seen playing around with her middle son, Leighton.

March

Sitting pretty with her dog, Theo, Stacey has expressed that her dog has become super over-protective of her since her pregnancy and likes to guard her bump. Cute, right?