Fans can’t handle the cuteness of new dad Ashley Banjo’s choreographed baby dance SO adorable!

New dad Ashley Banjo has choreographed the most adorable dance with his baby daughter, his fellow Diversity dancers and their children. The video, which was shared earlier in March, caught yet more attention when it was aired on Friday evening's The One Show, as Ashley guest presented with Alex Jones. Performed to George Ezra's 'Hold My Girl', the sweet footage sees Ashley begin the performance holding his one-month-old daughter Rose, before joining the group as they dance together with their children.

Ashley and Francesca recently welcomed their first child

He captioned it on Instagram: "How could I celebrate 500k followers and Rose's 1 Month birthday!?... Me, @francescabanjo, Rose, the DV boys, the DV mums and their babies were all in the studio together for the first time today! And realised how special what we have as a group of friends and family is... So this is us having some fun to a very special @george_ezra song that helped us capture this moment! Thank you ALL for your support and follows. I appreciate every single one of you." Watch the video below, we challenge you not to shed a tear!

What do you think Prince Harry and Meghan will call their royal baby? VOTE for names here

After it was shown again on The One Show on Friday, Ashley took to his Instagram Stories to post a screenshot, writing: "So chuffed they showed the dancing with my little Rosie." Unsurprisingly, the video has garnered plenty of comments from fans as well as Ashley's celebrity pals. Coleen Nolan wrote: "This has made me weep it's so beautiful," while Billie Faiers added, "Wow this is amazing," with plenty of love heart emojis.

Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals exciting future plans for his baby with Gemma Atkinson

Ashley and his wife Francesca welcomed their little girl in February, while Ashley was appearing as a judge on ITV's Dancing On Ice. After sharing the first picture of baby Rose, he wrote on social media: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family. @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter."