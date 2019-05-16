Strictly star Anton du Beke's twins make TV debut – and they are adorable Two stars in the making!

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke joined This Morning on Wednesday after landing a new presenting role in a four-part cooking segment called Anton du Bake's Baking Fails. In the first episode, Anton created a tasty looking Victoria sponge cake at his family home, and viewers were not only delighted to watch his baking efforts, but they also got to see his two-year-old twins George and Henrietta for the first time. Anton shares his twins with wife Hannah, and has been protective of their privacy for the first years of their life.

Strictly star Anton du Beke's twins are adorable!

Soon after making their TV debut, viewers were quick to comment on Twitter about just how cute they are. One wrote: "Aww how adorable is Anton and his family? He always makes me smile. He's so lovely." Another wrote: "How delightful to see @AntonDuBeke new segment on This Morning baking with his gorgeous two-year-old twins and posh wife!" Anton recently opened up about his twins – who came to visit him during his tour rehearsals. He told HELLO!: "My wife Hannah and the babies came in [to rehearsals] on the Saturday morning, and they were so excited it was lovely. Then we started to dance, and they started to cry which wasn’t good! And I mean, like cry, cry. Then I had to take them out of the studio."

Anton's twins' faces are normally hidden in pictures

While Anton's new role may come as a surprise to some people, who know him for his dance talents on Strictly, baking has always been something he has been passionate about. He told the Mirror: "Baking has always been my other passion. I’m thrilled to be joining This Morning. Not everyone will be aware of this other side to me, they might just see me as a dancer, but baking has always been my other passion." He added: "I'm thrilled to be joining This Morning for this new series as I've always been a big fan of the show, and with my baking background hat on, I'm looking forward to helping viewers with their baking mishaps. I've got plenty of tips, tricks and advice that will hopefully help anyone struggling in the kitchen with their sweet or savoury treats."

Over the past few weeks, Anton has been making headlines following the shock departure of Darcy Bussell on Strictly. With a new judge needed to fill her seat, many viewers have been hoping that Anton will be the one to take the position, given his dancing background. The father-of-two hasn't ruled out the idea, despite still being one of the pro dancers in the competition. Talking to Graham Norton shortly after Darcy's news was announced, he said: "Do you know what? I'm certainly qualified. I suspect there'll be conversations going on, but it's one of those things, I'm definitely qualified to do it, I'd love to do it, but we'll have to wait to be asked in the normal way. I wish I could make the decisions for them, but if I could do that I'd have made the final 12 times."

