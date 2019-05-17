Gemma Atkinson spends quality time with Strictly's Gorka Marquez after hospital dash The Strictly star is pregnant with her first child

After her hospital dash earlier this week, Gemma Atkinson was treated to a lovely breakfast by her boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez. The professional dancer revealed that his pregnant partner was doing much better following her health scare. On Wednesday evening, Gemma was admitted to hospital after "vomiting all night" and was left in pain with "fever, aches and cold sweats". Taking to her Instagram page, the Strictly star - who is pregnant with her first child - confessed that she was suffering from her fourth kidney infection. She wrote: "Today's post is the glamorous subject of Kidney infections! Yes, I'm going there. I've had three so far during pregnancy and this morning I was diagnosed with my fourth."

"The first two I knew nothing about, the third one floored me and I actually ended up in A&E with it back in early April," she added. "Apparently some woman are just prone to them (I'm clearly not a doctor but I was told it's because our uterus is so close to the bladder. It apparently sits directly on top of it and the increased weight can block the drainage of urine causing an infection) The joys!"

The 34-year-old, who has been in a relationship with professional dancer Gorka since last year, went on to reveal that the latest pain happened during a trip to the cinema. "Alas though last night came the fever, aches, cold sweats and nausea," she continued. "In fact I pretty much looked like the exorcist. At first I felt a tad embarrassed going to the Docs with just 'back ache and sickness'. But thank God I did."

Detailing the change in her body during pregnancy, Gemma concluded: "I recognised my symptoms from last time, caught it quickly so it's not as bad as the last one (thankfully) and it's currently being treated. There's lots of changes happening in our bodies when pregnant and it’s always better to have a check-up, for peace of mind if nothing else. The NHS have been wonderful in looking after me but in the nicest way possible I don’t want to see any of them again until I’m due to deliver."

