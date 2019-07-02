Stacey Solomon gets annoyed with Joe Swash after he makes parenting error This is all to common!

Stacey Solomon had spent ages getting her newborn son Rex to sleep on Monday afternoon, but Joe Swash was quick to undo all her hard work – and she wasn't best pleased! On Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist shared a video of her and Joe discussing the fact that he had said that he would do the night feed later that day. But midway through the conversation, Stacey noticed that Joe had woken up their son. She turned to Joe, and said: "What are you doing? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I've just put him down to sleep – are you kidding me? Are you joking me?"

Stacey Solomon wasn't happy when Joe woke up baby Rex!

Since the arrival of baby Rex in May, both Stacey and Joe have been regularly updating their fans on social media with daily posts on his progress. Stacey in particular has been very honest about both the highs and lows that come with welcoming a newborn, and hasn't been afraid to ask for advice from fellow parents. Recently she asked for advice on how to cool down her son in the heatwave, and she also admitted that she wasn't keen on taking him outside in the first few weeks as she was worried that the air wasn't clean enough for him. She has since taken Rex on several trips out, including to the park and to her local Indian restaurant. The star has also had plenty of visitors come over to see her and Rex, including her Loose Women co-hosts Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed Rex in May

The former X Factor star was parenting solo last week as Joe was away on a work trip. The actor had been on the Disney Cruise Ship for his work on Loose Women, where he was promoting it as part of a competition. Although it looked like a lot of fun, Joe was desperate to get back to see his baby son. He recently confessed he was left heartbroken after missing a major milestone in Rex's life. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said on Instagram. Joe is also a doting father to 12-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven.

