These are the top 10 toys your kids will be asking Santa for this Christmas Get ready for the parent stampede

We know, we know, Christmas is like four months away and a mini heatwave is upon us but organised parents know you have to start toy shopping now to bag that dream pressie for your little darling. The Christmas Day sad face is just too much to bear. Phew then for Mattel releasing the list of its top 10 toys for Christmas 2019, and we're betting they're all going to fly off shelves. From Barbie to Buzz Lightyear to Hot Wheels and Pictionary, some of your cherubs' favourite brands are in the mix this year.

Here are some of Mattel's top picks…

1. Barbie Dreamplane

Once your princess – or prince - claps her eyes on this bright pink vehicle, they'll undoubtedly 'need' it for their Barbie collection. It's a private jet AND a playset complete with passenger TV screens and reclining chairs. Nothing but the best for Barbie.

Priced £79.99. Dolls Sold Separately Age: 3 years +. Shop here!

2. Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Armour with Jet Pack

I mean, who doesn't want this? Now you can actually be Buzz Lightyear. The helmet lights up and says phrases when you press the control panel's red button, plus the visor closes slowly with a 'cool sound' for dramatic effect. Blown. Away.

Priced £64.99 Age 4 years +. Shop here!

3. Hot Wheels Colossal Crash track set

You'll see lots of smiley faces with this purchase. The ultimate Hot Wheels toy is five feet wide with a double-figure of eight offering multiplayer racing. And it folds up to store away easily.

Priced £89.99 Age: 5 years +. Shop here!

4. Pictionary Air

It's Pictionary for the future. Yep, gone are the bog-standard pen and paper and here is Pictionary with a new interactive pen. You take turns drawing clues in the air – literally – as they appear on your tablet, mobile or smart TV.

Priced £19.99 Age: 8 years+. Shop here!

5. Barbie Fashionistas

Barbie is a diverse gal these days, so prepare to welcome Wheelchair Barbie to your child's bedroom. Great for teaching children about physical disabilities, she comes with a working wheelchair and ramp.

Priced £16.99. Age 3 years +. Shop here!

6. Polly Pocket Pollyville Mega Mall

Polly Pocket fans are going to love this. The tiny hometown of Polly Pocket has six floors including a list, parking garage, car and micro Polly and Lila dolls. Hours of fun.

Priced £39.99 Age: 4 years +. Shop here!

7. Fisher-Price Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

Toddlers love playing shops and cafes so this food truck is spot on. It comes with over 12 removable play pieces including an interactive sink, light-up grill and – wait for it - service bell.

Priced £99.99 Age: 18 months +. Shop here!

8. Thomas & Friends Hyper Glow Night Delivery Playset

The only thing more fun than a trainset is one that glows in the dark, surely? The Thomas track comes with Thomas Motorized TrackMaster Train, cargo car, glow in the dark track, bridge and cranky! Plus you can connect to other Thomas & Friends TrackMaster train sets to build bigger motorized railways.

Priced £34.99 Age: 3 years +. Shop here!

9. Jurassic World Destroy and Devour Indominus Rex

Just the thing for dinosaur fans, this toy features ghostly white scales, vicious teeth, and long, dagger-like forearms. It bends down to pick up and swallow a 3” action figure whole and an LED light in its throat shines a red glow that outlines the human figure. Scary!

Priced £44.99 Age: 4 years +. Shop here!

10. Fisher-Price Linkimals Range

Perfect for the little ones, these five cute animal friends link together to create an immersive learning experience with fun songs, music and lights. There's Smooth Moves Sloth, Musical Moose, A to Z Otter, Lights and Colours Llama and Happy Shapes Hedgehog.

Priced from £12.99 - £34.99 *Each Sold Separately Age: 9 months +. Shop here!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.