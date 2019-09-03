Alex Jones shows pregnant Steph McGovern the ropes ahead of her baby's arrival She's a natural!

The One Show host Alex Jones made sure she gave BBC Breakfast journalist Steph McGovern a helping hand ahead of her first child's arrival. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday evening, Alex shared a lovely picture of Steph cradling her three-month-old son Kit. "Aunty Steph came over to get some practise in," wrote the TV presenter, who is currently on maternity leave. The get-together comes almost two months after Steph confirmed she is expecting her first child with her girlfriend.

Steph McGovern caught up with Alex Jones and baby Kit

Taking to her Twitter in July, the broadcaster wrote: "I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly...... I am now with child. #babyonboard." In January 2018, Steph was forced to refute pregnancy claims after viewers started congratulating her. With her typical good humour, she tweeted: "For those who are congratulating me on my 'pregnancy'. I am not 'with child', I am 'with pot belly'."

WATCH: Kids interrupt BBC reporter's live interview

Shortly after Steph's tongue-in-cheek shut down, the reporter told MailOnline that she didn't take "too much offence" with the remarks. She explained: "I'd definitely be in the wrong job if I got offended by comments like that. Even my own auntie asked me once if I was pregnant after seeing me on the telly - that's just life on camera." She added: "What's been interesting though is all the messages I've had, showing you how many women it happens to on a daily basis."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern forced to shut down pregnancy rumour

Steph, 37, tends to keep her private life out of the public eye. Her girlfriend's name has not been revealed but it's known that she works as a TV executive. According to The Sun on Sunday, Steph is due in November. The report went on to say that the mum-to-be suffered badly with morning sickness in the early stages of her pregnancy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.