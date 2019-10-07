Alesha Dixon finally reveals name of baby daughter and shares first photo! The Britain's Got Talent star welcomed her second child on 20 August

Alesha Dixon has shared the first photo of her baby daughter, and revealed her beautiful name. The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram at the weekend to post a sweet snapshot showing the tiny new arrival sleeping soundly, swaddled in a white cellular blanket. "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19," the proud mum captioned the image. "7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet." Fans and famous friends, including Tamara Ecclestone, were quick to congratulate the star. Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, meanwhile, noted the similarities between little Anaya and her big sister, writing "Looks like Azura!"

Anaya is Alesha's second child with her husband, former backing dancer Azuka Ononye. The couple, who have known each other for more than 10 years and were married in 2017, confirmed the birth of daughter Azura on Alesha's 35th birthday in 2013. Alesha's second pregnancy, meanwhile, was announced by Ant and Dec live on the season 10 final of Britain's Got Talent in June this year.

The BGT star pictured with her husband, Azuka Ononye

The news came as a happy surprise to her fans; last year 41-year-old Alesha admitted she thought she might be too old to have another baby. "I don't know whether it will happen given my age but I adore the idea of a large family and I hope I will be lucky," she told You magazine. "The love I feel for Azura is so pure and unconditional. The main thing is to enjoy her in the present and be philosophical about the future, because what will be will be."

