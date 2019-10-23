Alesha Dixon explains meaning behind baby daughter's beautiful name The Britain's Got Talent judge welcomed her second child in August

Alesha Dixon has opened up about the meaning behind her daughter Anaya Safiya's name – and it's just beautiful! The Britain's Got Talent judge was giving an interview on Lorraine, in which she chatted to friend and fellow star Terri Seymour about all things motherhood, when she revealed that Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

The singer welcomed her second child with husband Azuka Ononye in August, choosing to announce her baby joy nearly two months after the birth. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet.

Alesha welcomed her second child in August

"I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

The star chatted to Terri Seymour on Lorraine

Earlier this month, the doting mum shared a gorgeous photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram and captioned it: "Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19. 7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet." Fans and famous friends, including Tamara Ecclestone, were quick to congratulate Alesha, while Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse noted the similarities between little Anaya and her big sister, writing "Looks like Azura!"

