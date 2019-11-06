Gordon Ramsay shares adorable video of son Oscar tasting mum Tana's food for the first time The celebrity chef didn't seem too impressed…

He's a world-renowned chef with countless Michelin stars to his name, but Gordon Ramsay left it to his wife Tana to prepare their baby boy Oscar's first solid meal – and he didn't seem impressed with her efforts! The celebrity chef shared an adorable video on his Instagram account showing little Oscar tasting his mum's home cooking, which consisted of some pasta and carrots, and while the little tot seemed happy enough with his meal, Gordon had a few things to say about his wife's "bland" food. Captioning the sweet clip, he said: "@oscarjramsay my first taste test! Carrots Bland Pasta Overcooked..... Really @tanaramsay." Ouch!

Oscar seems pretty happy to us!

Oscar is the fifth child of Gordon and Tana and was born on 4 April 2019. Last month, the chef revealed the unexpected reaction he had when his second son was born. "Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 52-year-old said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."

Oscar was born on 4 April 2019

Gordon even admitted that he had Ed Sheeran tunes playing in the background to keep everyone "calm" – although it didn't appear to have the desired effect on him. He added: "Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot. Have you ever been in the [operating] theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time."

Oscar joins the couple's children Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17. Gordon gushed about his new baby son, saying: "He is six months, it's extraordinary, also for the rest of the kids it's just a welcome bundle of joy. And boy, does that take you back!"

