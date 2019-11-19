Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares adorable video of daughter

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has had a busy few months, having been splitting her time between her home in Germany and London – where she flies to each Saturday ahead of the BBC One dance show. The former pro dancer leaves behind her baby daughter while coming to the UK for work, and although she is fiercely private of her family life, the pro dancer delighted fans on Tuesday evening after sharing a cute video of her little girl. In the footage, the one-year-old was seen standing up by herself, dressed in a cute white polka dot T-shirt and matching leggings.

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse shared a sweet video of her daughter

Motsi shares her daughter – whose name has never been revealed – with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk, who stays in Germany to look after their little girl while his wife is in London. The star recently opened up about her family life during an appearance on Lorraine, where she spoke about her decision to commute from Germany each week. "I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me," she said. "The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

MORE: Rod Stewart breaks silence following recent health concerns

Motsi is a doting mum to her one-year-old daughter

While Motsi's daughter has been staying in Germany over the past few months, the doting mum has been taking her little girl with her on the current Let's Dance tour, which she is currently participating in alongside Strictly. The TV star uploaded a sweet snapshot showing her toddler holding handfuls of makeup pencils, although she took care to keep the majority of her face hidden from view. "Official tour baby!" Motsi captioned the photo. "When your mum is running late and you have been promoted to makeup assistant by @sebastian_salas-rodriguez. Things do get serious on tour!" She added the hashtags #myangel and #myeverything.

READ: Oti Mabuse shares rare photo with mum following emotional reunion

Motsi has been a popular addition to the Strictly panel, and recently said that she was finding it nice being on the same show as her younger sister, pro dancer Oti Mabuse, because it means they are now in the same country for one day of the week. The pair are incredibly close, and Oti has praised Motsi for being the person who first introduced her into dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She's still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I've literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.