Alesha Dixon celebrated her second daughter Anaya Safiya turning three months old by sharing a gorgeous rare photo on Instagram on Tuesday night. The Britain's Got Talent judge welcomed Anaya on 20 August and publicly announced the news in October. Sharing a beautiful snap of the tot smiling and cuddling her teddy, Alesha simply shared three rabbit emojis before adding the same pic to her Instagram Stories with the message: "My happy baby". Alesha's partner Azuka Ononye also posted the photo to his own Instagram, which he captioned: "We Made Azura's Twin!!!" followed by a shocked emoji. The couple also have daughter Azura Sienna, six.

Last month Alesha opened up about the meaning behind her daughter's name on Lorraine, in which she chatted to friend and fellow star Terri Seymour about all things motherhood. The singer revealed that Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

Alesha and Azuka welcomed Anaya Safiya in August but didn't reveal the news until almost two months later. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet. I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

Alesha welcomed her second child in August

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

