Kids' Gift Guide: Top present ideas for Christmas day

Rizmo

Parents, meet Rizmo... it's one of those toys your child is going to love. Rizmo has travelled from afar in search of cuddles, music and dance. On arrival on Earth, Rizmo is a snuggly baby and your child's job is to help her grow with love and music. Rizmo has five evolving play modes, she'll sing to you, dance to your favourite music and mimic your voice. As Rizmo evolves, she learns new games to play, meaning this toy keeps your little one's interest.

£39.99, John Lewis

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit

We love a toy that's both fun and educational, so this gets our vote. The Little Genius Starter Kit is aimed at children aged three to five to spark their imagination with four core subject games. The kit takes the creations your child makes with physical objects in the real world and turns it into engaging content on a tablet screen. Your child will learn skills like the alphabet, problem-solving and creativity while having fun at the same time.

£79.99, John Lewis

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash track set

Both boys and girls will have a blast with this action-packed track. The set is over five feet wide (clear some space!) and features a double figure of eight design for multiplayer fun. If your child loves cars and speed, then this is the toy for them. It also folds up for easy storage.

£90, Mattel, Argos

Classic World Tabletop Easel

Time to get creative with this practical kids' easel which fits nicely on top of a table. It's easy to fold up and includes 26 magnetic letters, a chalkboard and magnetic whiteboard for children to create on.

£34.99, hippychick.com

Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear

Are kids ever going to fall out of love with Buzz? Don't think so. Hot off the heals of the Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 movie, this new Buzz comes to life with lights, sounds and special moves. He walks forwards and backwards and swivels his hips, plus his wings deploy when a button is pressed. He can also do special steps from the film.

£26, Tesco

myFirst Camera

Aw, how cute is this little camera? Suitable for children as young as 3 the myFirst Camera is capable of recording video and taking HD high resolution photos. It also comes with a 32 GB micro SD card. It's lightweight and ultra-compact with a decent battery life. Prepared to be papped by your child – a lot!

£45.95, prezzybox.com

Mission Rocket with Launch Site

This will keep them busy! The Playmobil set comes with a space capsule, astronauts, a maintenance platform and functioning lights and sound. Perfect for all your budding astronauts.

£49.99, Playmobil

Puff Ball

This game is absolutely hilarious and just the thing to get the whole family rolling around the floor giggling on Christmas day. You build fun tracks with the cups and move the ping pong-style balls simply by blowing them along. The aim is to race your competitor by blowing your ball from one cup to the next until the finish line.

£19.99, Amazon

Jumanji: The Video Game

Little video game fans are going to love this adventure game based on the popular film Jumanji. As they seek to find the precious Jewels of Jumanji, save the world and find a way home. Unite with up to three friends in a hilarious adventure with friends and family. Available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One or PC.

£29.99 (Nintendo Switch), Amazon

LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander 3 Programmable Robots

This is seriously cool. It's Lego, robots, coding and apps all combined! This interactive buildable robot toy puts your child in command of three app-controlled Star Wars droid robots: R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, each with their own personalities and skills. Using the free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app, your child builds the droid robots, inserts the Bluetooth-controlled Move Hub into the robot that will solve each mission, and brings the robot to life using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment. Then it's time to construct tools, weapons, targets and obstacles as they progress through over 40 exciting missions.

£168.49, John Lewis

myFirst Sketch

Little creatives will love drawing on this cool sketchpad with the fine tip stylus. The pad comes in three different colourways and sizes (8.5”, 10”, 12”), has a pressure-sensitive LCD screen and one-key erase feature. To keep drawings safe and avoid any accidental scribbles whilst on the go.

£25, Argos (10 inch version)

Adorbs

The ideal stocking filler for kids who love to dress up. Adorbs are magical costumes that come all wrapped up in a cute glitter ball. There are six colourful styles to choose from – a fun addition to the fancy dress box.

£4.99, Smyths Toys

Vtech Zoomizoos Tree House

Little ones will have so much fun exploring this fun toy treehouse where the animal characters tumble, wobble, bounce and roll around. There's a spiral tree truck track, rope bridge and moving up, lift and even a trap door so they can zoom around in different directions. Place the four animal characters on the Magic ZoomiZone which will magically recognise them and introduce their names and fun characteristics.

£45, Argos

LEGO City Space Rocket n Launch Control playset

Another great set from Lego! Your child will love building this large multi-stage rocket and opening launch control tower. It's an interactive play experience with a monorail system to transport astronauts from the tower to the training grounds and rocket. The set includes six Lego City Minifigures.

£90, Argos

