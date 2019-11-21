Gordon Ramsay has revealed that his youngest son Oscar has started walking. The Hell's Kitchen star shared a sweet video of the little'un tottering around the family kitchen (with dad's help of course) and the celebrity chef's fans can barely handle the cuteness. Beneath the video, which Gordon captioned: "Walking into this week," many of the 53-year-old's followers were quick to congratulate the seven-month-old on reaching such an important milestone.

One wrote: "Incredible. Well done Oscar!" Another added: "Oh my goodness, what a beautiful bundle of joy. Just adorable." A third hilariously pointed out the similarities between Oscar and his dad, observing: "He is the spitting image of Gordon." A few of Gordon's famous friends also popped up in the comment section of the video, with fellow chef Jamie Oliver gushing: "Wonderful. What a dude."

Gordon shared the video on Instagram

The Michelin star chef and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child in April, and the little lad joined older siblings Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and 18-year-old Matilda. The family had surprised fans on New Year's Day by revealing that Tana was pregnant. Gordon and Tana featured in a short video with their children to showcase Tana's growing baby bump. The Ramsays' happy news came almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

Oscar already has his own Instagram

It seems like Oscar arrived just in time, as Gordon revealed that he was fretting about all of his children flying the nest. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettuccine and pasta for him to cook, student food. Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into University. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'"

