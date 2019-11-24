Peter Andre adorably matches with son Junior for special red carpet appearance

Peter Andre took along 14-year-old son Junior to the Dancing With Heroes fundraiser event on Saturday night, even sweetly matching their outfits in classic tuxedos! The father-son duo posed together on the red carpet showing off their incredible resemblance, with Peter later taking to Instagram to post some photos from their charity night together. "My boy and I," he wrote, before captioning another snap: "Amazing night with my wonderful son Junior." The family man also performed at the bash, with proud Junior posting plenty of Instagram Stories from the event.

Peter and Junior wore smart matching tuxedos! Image: Rex

As ever, fans were very happy to see the pair together, with plenty commenting on their likeness to each other. "You pair are doubles of each other," one wrote, while another added: "Junior Andre, the mini me of his dad. Peter he's going to be taller than you soon!"

It's been a lovely few days of family time for Peter, wife Emily, and their children - with little Theo celebrating his third birthday on Friday. Sharing a cute picture of Theo strolling in the sunshine sporting a Toy Story backpack, proud dad Peter wrote: "My boy's all grown up. Three today."

He also shared an incredible photo of Emily's impressive baking efforts for the special day, with a colourful birthday cake - Theo is clearly a huge fan of Toy Story! "Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful boy. Love you Theo soooooo much. Cake made by Emily," Peter captioned it.

Both Peter and Emily avoid showing their children's faces on social media, with the Australian singer previously revealing that it was his wife's decision not to post photos of their faces. "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well," the star told Closer magazine. "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

Peter and wife Emily

"Milly and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."