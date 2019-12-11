David Tennant's wife Georgia shares heartbreaking photo of newborn baby in hospital

David Tennant's wife Georgia has revealed that their newborn baby spent six days in hospital after spiking a high temperature. The 34-year-old actress shared a heartbeaking photo on Instagram of their tot lying in a hospital bed, attached to tubes and wires and sleeping under a blanket. In the caption, Georgia praised the NHS for helping her family, while detailing how the experience will "haunt" her forever.

"Last Wednesday my NHS GP sent my baby to A&E after spiking a high temperature," she wrote. "Eyes rolling at this seemingly over the top reaction, reluctantly I trudged along, mildly coughing child in tow, to my nearest NHS hospital. We were seen within 10 minutes. After being checked over by 2 'over the top' NHS nurses and another 2 'over the top' NHS doctors, the now slightly lethargic baby was admitted."

The couple's baby spent six days in hospital

Georgia continued: "What ensued over the subsequent 6 days will haunt me forever but now back home, on the sofa, my baby tube free and pink again I take away one thing; our NHS is magic. An underfunded, understaffed and under threat sort of magic. Full of amazing people whose 'over the topness' puts people back on sofas together. I can't thank you enough NHS and from now on my family will do all it can to help keep you together. Just as you did for us. #nhs @nhsmillion @cwpluscharity."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa returns home - see inside her stylish house

Georgia and her TV star husband David welcomed their fifth child in October, although the couple have not revealed the gender or name of their baby. The actress and doting mum – who is the daughter of Peter Davidson, who played the Fifth Doctor – announced their new arrival on Instagram, sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital. "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong," she wrote in the post.

They welcomed their baby in mid-October

MORE: Steph McGovern reveals incredible Christmas tradition

A few weeks later, Georgia also uploaded an adorable picture of their baby watching dad David in his iconic Doctor Who role on TV. "Indoctrination," Georgia joked. The couple, who married in 2011, are also the parents to 17-year-old son Ty, eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and Doris, four. David adopted Georgia's son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.