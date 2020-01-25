Victoria Beckham is so proud of her four children, often raving about their achievements on her social media accounts. On Saturday, it was daughter Harper's turn to receive a shout-out from her mum after she was given a special award from her school. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared a snap of the eight-year-old's 'Star Award' certificate, which she was awarded for "creating a thoughtful and intricate version of 'The Willow Pattern' design in art." Captioning the snap, proud mum VB wrote: "Well done Harper. Good job!" followed by several applause emojis.

Harper is no stranger to doing well in school, and she is often recognised for her efforts. In November, Victoria revealed that her little girl had been awarded the title of Vice Captain for her year. Proudly showing off Harper's new pin, which she displayed on her backpack next to an equally impressive first place swimming badge, the fashion designer wrote: "Well done Harper Seven!"

Harper was awarded the 'Star Award' for her art project

Earlier this month, Harper proudly showed her mum the results of a science project she had been working on. In a clip shared on Victoria's Stories, Harper was heard explaining how it was made in the background of the footage. The fashion designer then asked her how long it had taken her to complete the project, to which she replied: "Five minutes," before bursting out laughing. Victoria also started laughing, and replied: "Five minutes? More like five days!"

Harper appears to be a top student

Although Victoria and her husband David Beckham have demanding jobs, they are incredibly hands-on parents and make sure that one of them is always present at home while the other is working. The celebrity couple also take it in turns to do the school run, which they have got back into the swing of following the Christmas break. During the holidays, the Beckhams made their most of their time together, and spent New Year's Eve at their country home in the Cotswolds, before heading off to Morocco for some winter sun ahead of the new school term.

