Rachel Riley may have just given birth six weeks ago, but it appears she's already thinking about baby number two. The Countdown star reposted a hilarious video on Twitter of a big fluffy dog relaxing on a swing in a park. The footage was captioned: "Chonky floof cloud living his best life!" Rachel was quick to share the post as she quipped: "This is what I'm naming my next child."

The maths whizz and her husband Pasha Kovalev welcomed their first child Maven Aria in mid-December. Maven arrived a couple of weeks after her due date, with Rachel announcing on Instagram: "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.

"After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn't have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary's midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She's absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn't be more in love #newborn #babygirl #maven #baby."

Rachel has been sharing some gorgeous photos of her newborn on Instagram, including one taken on her 34th birthday in January. "Birthday cuddles with this packet of gorgeousness. Thanks for all the lovely messages today from everyone, it's been an especially lazy and lovely day," Rachel told her followers. A few days later, the Countdown favourite celebrated her husband's 40th birthday with an equally adorable snap of baby Maven.

However, one photo that didn't go down too well with Rachel's fans was of Maven posing alongside several teddy bears, who were all dressed in Manchester United merchandise. Rachel, a big Man U fan, had also positioned her daughter next to a babygro that read "Born to love Liverpool and hate United". Rachel joked: "Maven and friends really not sure about her new babygrow. Such a shame it doesn't fit #LIVMUN." "I could do with one of those for cleaning the car with," one fellow Man U fan replied, while another teased: "I hope you burnt that disgusting one on the left?! #MUFC."

