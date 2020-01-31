Amanda Holden surprises daughter Lexi with another birthday gift - and it's amazing Lexi turned 14 on 20 January

Amanda Holden isn't done spoiling her eldest daughter Lexi to celebrate her 14th birthday, which fell on 20 January. The Britain's Got Talent judge shared her secret surprise on Instagram on Friday, revealing that she has a special weekend planned for Lexi and her friends. Judging by the photo of plush white bathrobes hanging up next to each other, it appears Lexi is in for some spa treatments or indeed a spa getaway. Jealous! Sharing the pic on her Instagram Stories, Amanda wrote: "Surprising our Lexi with a birthday weekend with her gang," followed by several red heart emojis.

January was a busy time for birthdays in Amanda's household - with younger daughter Hollie also celebrating. Amanda first paid tribute to Lexi by uploading two photos on Instagram, one showing Lexi as a tiny baby and the other a recent snapshot, which she captioned: "My beautiful, funny (very tall) daughter Lexi turns 14 today. I always think it's impossible to love her more. But with each year our hearts are fit to burst! She'll always be our baby." But her youngest daughter Hollie turned eight just three days later on 23 January, prompting another sweet message.

Amanda treated Lexi to more birthday surprises

Celebrating Hollie's special day, Amanda, 48, shared two images with fans; one recent snap of Hollie and a second taken when she was a baby, sporting a shock of dark hair. Referencing Hollie's full name – Hollie Rose Hughes – the proud mum wrote: "So… our sweet, very kind and utterly hilarious Princess #hrh is 8 years old today… We love you so much xxxxx love to the @nhsmillion on this day too. #miracle."

Lexi turned 14 on 20 January

Amanda's shout-out to the NHS comes after she suffered major complications during Hollie's caesarean birth – she lost 15 litres of blood and at one point her heart stopped beating. At the time, Alison Griffin, spokeswoman for Amanda and her husband, Chris Hughes, said the star was expected to make a full recovery. She said: "Hollie Rose Hughes was born on 23 January 2012. She is healthy and weighed in at 6.1lb but Amanda has been in a critical condition for the past three days. She is now stable and we expect her to make a full recovery very soon. We thank you for respecting their privacy at this time."

