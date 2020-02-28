Alesha Dixon shares beautiful rare photo of daughters Anaya Safiya and Azura Sienna

Alesha Dixon is clearly proud of her family and although she doesn't share pictures of her beautiful girls often, when she does they're completely adorable. The Britain's Got Talent judge welcomed her youngest daughter Anaya on 20 August 2019 and publicly announced the news in October. Since then, the mum-of-two has shared a couple of pictures of her newest child, including this picture of the family-of-four back in January.

In the post shared on her Instagram, Alesha and her husband Azuka can be seen cuddling up with their two daughters, Azura, aged six, and Anaya, now six months, as they smiled for the camera. Alesha sweetly captioned the picture: "4 is the magic number!"

Alesha shared a gorgoeus picture of her family of four

Back in November, the 41-year-old mum wanted to celebrate her second daughter Anaya Safiya turning three months old by sharing a rare photo on Instagram. Sharing a beautiful snap of the tot smiling and cuddling her teddy, Alesha simply shared three rabbit emojis before adding the same pic to her Instagram Stories with the message: "My happy baby". Alesha's partner Azuka Ononye also posted the photo to his own Instagram, which he captioned: "We Made Azura's Twin!!!" followed by a shocked emoji. The couple also have daughter Azura Sienna, six.

Last month Alesha opened up about the meaning behind her daughter's name on Lorraine, in which she chatted to friend and fellow star Terri Seymour about all things motherhood. The singer revealed that Anaya means 'God answered' or 'look up to God' and Safiya means 'pure'.

How gorgeous is Anaya Safiya

Alesha and Azuka welcomed Anaya Safiya in August but didn't reveal the news until almost two months later. The Mis-Teeq bandmate explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet. I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

Alesha also has six-year-old Azura Sienna

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna. When probed if she wanted another child, Alesha revealed that her daughter Azura had asked the same question. "Two weeks after having the baby... 'Mummy, I think it's time for a brother now, don't you?'" she laughed. "'I don't think so darling, mummy's done!'" Although Alesha went on to admit: "Never say never."

