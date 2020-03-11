4 parenting tips Amanda Holden uses with daughters Lexi and Hollie

Amanda Holden is one of the nation's favourite TV and radio stars, with her morning Heart Radio show with co-host Jamie Theakston and judging spot on Britain's Got Talent. The actress is known for her daily fashion posts on her Instagram page, as well as her Bundleberry homeware range on QVC. In her home life, Amanda is married to Chris, a record producer who she met in 2003. The couple are parents to daughter's Hollie, eight, and Lexi, 14, with Hollie already taking after her famous mum having joined her to interview stars like Angelina Jolie. Here, we take a look at Amanda's parenting tips…

WATCH: Amanda Holden in 60 seconds

Wake them up with a smile

We just love this! As Amanda leaves early for her Heart Breakfast radio show, she's not there when her children wake up – but her husband Chris gets them up in the cutest way. "Chris has rigged up our alarm clock system so that they all wake up to the sound of my voice on air," she says. "It's a down-to-earth show and I talk about everything from burning a saucepan when I tried to make pasta to my cat jumping on my lap when I was in the loo." Aw.

Amanda and her daughters Hollie and Lexi

Talk to your children about love

Amanda has spoken about the romance advice she's given her girls and it's super sweet. "My big hope for them is that they find the person they want to be with first time," she told Woman & Home magazine. "I think you can handle most things if you've got a happy family life." However, the mum-of-two is fearful of being an old grandma should Lexi wait until she's 40 to conceive. She added: "So the only advice I'll give them about men is 'Don't get married before you are 24, but please have children before you're 25'."

Accept you can't do it all

Amanda has the same work-mum-life-balance that many of us do and accepts help with the children to manage everything. The star told Woman & Home magazine: "I Facetime the children when I’m at work, but my parents and my husband are incredible – they help all the time. They came with me to Disneyland Paris a couple of weeks ago. And Chris is just the most incredible hands-on Dad.”

Amanda with her husband and children

Limit screen time

Screen time is a huge bugbear in many families, but Amanda has strict rules when it comes to when her children can use their devices. In an interview with London Mums Magazine website back in 2015, she revealed: "It's all still relatively new. My eldest child has an iPad which she uses for a few games. It has a chi8ld-friendly internet surface called Mobicip (a free parental control for phones, tablets and computers) which is brilliant so she cannot google anything that's going to upset her when she's not with us which is important. We let her play at weekends only."