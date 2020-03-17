Motsi Mabuse has given her followers some much-needed joy in these uncertain times by sharing an adorable video of her daughter. The Strictly Come Dancing judge uploaded several clips of her little one practising her massage technique on her dad, Evgenij Voznyuk – and it's so cute! In the clips, shared to Motsi's Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the one-year-old gleefully pats her dad down as he lies in bed. While her face is hidden, Motsi's daughter's adorable laugh rings out as she works her way down her dad's back to his feet. The mum-of-one shares some hilarious commentary for the clips, jokily telling her daughter to stop laughing because "it's not in the contract".

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse's daughter gives her dad adorable massage

Earlier this month, Motsi shared a poignant post about motherhood, revealing she is learning to deal with "fears she didn't know existed". The dancer reposted a quote by Linda Wooten, which read: "Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had… and dealing with fears you didn't know existed."

It was only last month that the professional dancer opened up about motherhood, admitting the last 18 months had been her "toughest" yet. Uploading a sweet image showing her husband gazing adoringly at their young daughter, whose name they have never revealed, the 38-year-old wrote: "I see my husband falling in love daily with another woman and it makes me the happiest woman ever!!! A love so so pure!! It's been the toughest 18 months we have had but the most beautiful journey ever!!! My everything."

Motsi and husband Evgenij have never released their daughter's name

Motsi and Evgenij have been married since 2017. South African dancer Motsi has described her husband as her "best friend" and also admitted that she can understand how the so-called 'Strictly curse' can happen after falling in love with Evgenij – her former dance partner – while married to her first love Timo Kulczak. Speaking to The Sun, Motsi explained how she and her dance partner won the German Latin American title in 2013, before retiring after a final Rumba on Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing. "We stopped and it was then that we realised that we wanted to do more than just dance together," she said.

