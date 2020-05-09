It seems Janette Marara has baby fever, and it's all thanks to Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's adorable daughter Mia!

Speaking to fellow Strictly dancer Gorka on Friday night via an Instagram live, the 36-year-old couldn't help but gush over Mia, before jokingly admitting that her and her husband Aljaz were going to have a baby. "Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told Gorka, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.

Janette and Gorka were joined by baby Mia as they took part in an Instagram live

Gorka was very supportive of the idea, telling her: "Well, you have the best time now, you know, you're at home together, no dancing… there is nothing better to do!"

Little Mia, who was sat on dad Gorka's lap during part of the live could then be heard making some baby sounds.

"Look, she says 'yeah!'" said Gorka. "Do you want a friend to dance? She wants a friend to dance, hurry up," he jokingly told Janette, who agreed.

Janette absolutely loves children and has previously revealed that she and Aljaz talk about having kids "all the time", but talking to Gorka, the dancer revealed that she currently loves her sleep too much.

Aljaz and Janette married in 2017

"You wake up early. You and Gemma are both massive fans of waking up early in the morning and going to the gym," she told Gorka before he corrected her: "I wouldn't say fans, I would say we have a baby now so at six in the morning it's up time."

"If you compare that to me and Aljaz, who love to sleep, we are like bears!" Janette confessed.

"Nine o'clock in the morning is like a lie-in for us," Gorka told her. He later added: "Enjoy now, sleeping until 11, 12."

"I know, I'm going to enjoy it while I can, if I'm honest," the 36-year-old dancer quickly said.

Last year, Aljaz and Janette opened their hearts about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette.

"So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

The couple married in 2017 in three ceremonies in London, Miami and Aljaz's native Slovenia. The pair settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010. Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years later.