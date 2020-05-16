Anton Du Beke's twins George and Henrietta gate-crash live workout – watch his reaction

Anton Du Beke's three-year-old twins George and Henrietta made an unexpected appearance on the Strictly dancer's live YouTube workout, leaving fans delighted.

Following the initial warm up and whilst answering fans' questions, Anton was left surprised as his son George entered the living room, where the workout was taking place.

"Oh, there's a small person joining us. Hello darling boy! You can come and help me" he said, as he tried to get George to wave to the camera. The interruption didn't last long, however, as Anton's wife Hannah Summers came to the rescue and quickly ushered George out. "Thank you mummy," said a laughing Anton, as he then told his viewers, "Let me close the door, one second. I guess Moana wasn't really doing it."

Fans were delighted by George's appearance, with one viewer commenting: "Oh my days that's the cutest thing ever!!!" Another fan wrote: "He's the spitting image of you Anton, he's gorgeous, could eat him!"

The 53-year-old explained the sweet reason why his son had entered the room. "George came in, because I am in their room. This is the kids' room. If you were to see what was in the other end of this room, you would see all their toys piled up against the wall," he said.

The professional dancer continued his workout, but just as he was wrapping up, his twins made a joint appearance.

"Oh, we've got a small person venturing in, Georgie, do you want to come and say goodbye to everybody? Come here darling, come and sit with me," he told his son, who was soon joined by sister Henrietta, who seemed overcome with shyness and refused to wave goodbye to viewers.