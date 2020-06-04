Intimate first celebrity baby photos: Kim Kardashian, Ayda Field and more parents with their newborns

Who doesn't love to coo over cute celebrity baby photos? Over the last year alone, Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, Ronan and Storm Keating and many more stars have welcomed new arrivals. And while many celebrity parents regularly keep their followers updated with sweet snaps of their family life, there's nothing quite like the first time we catch a glimpse of their new family member. So, we have gathered together celebrity first baby pictures to remind us how adorable these little tots were…

Charley Webb

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb's first photo of Ace in July 2019 simply showed the corner of his tiny babygrow which was emblazoned with the words, 'Baby Wolf.' But almost a year later and the star shared their first snap as a family of five, where Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden are huddled with their children Buster, Bowie and Ace in the hospital just hours after the youngest was born.

Joe Wicks

The Body Coach Joe Wicks is a doting dad-of-two, having welcomed his son Marley in December 2019. After the birth, Joe took to his Instagram page to announce the happy arrival with a photo of the pair in hospital. He wrote: "We welcomed our little baby boy into the world today. He is the best early Christmas present ever. He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighed 5lbs 14oz. Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great."

Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda shocked fans when they revealed they had welcomed their fourth child Beau in February 2020 via a surrogate. Next to a picture of their four children Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau's feet, Ayda wrote: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Ben Foden

Ben Foden shared the most gorgeous photos to Instagram following the birth of his daughter Farrah in May 2020, whom he shares with wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith. The couple clearly couldn't wait to share the intimate family moments with fans, from cutting the umbilical cord to Farrah's first cuddles with her mum, as they were still dressed in hospital scrubs!

Ola Jordan

After a difficult three-year journey to becoming parents, Ola and James Jordan welcomed their baby daughter Ella via Caesarean section on 27 February. Ola announced the news with a sweet snap of herself holding her newborn daughter's hand, but it was the first photo of the family weeks later that melted fans' hearts. Sharing their happy news with HELLO!, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

Alex Jones

Alex recently celebrated her youngest son Kit's first birthday, giving fans another glimpse at the little boy when he was born. At the time, The One Show host announced the birth of her second son with a photo of the tot's tiny hands reaching towards her finger. "And then there were 4!!!," she wrote in the caption. "Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3. Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!!"

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Although fans caught their first glimpse of the couple's third child in her aunt Kylie Jenner's baby announcement video, Kim's first official photo of her Chicago showed the pair dressed in white with a bear filter - and they already looked so alike!

Gemma Atkinson

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia was born with a mop of dark hair! The first photos Gemma shared of her little girl in July 2019 showed her dressed in a pink knitted jumper as she slept soundly in her cot. Just three days later, Gorka explained how he was finding fatherhood on Loose Women: "Just three days and it feels like three years. Joking, joking. I just wanted to say it's been amazing, it's so rewarding. Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and support. It's been incredible."

Mrs Hinch

In June 2019, Sophie Hinchliffe - also known as Mrs Hinch - and her husband Jamie welcomed their first child, a son called Ronnie. To capture the memory of the huge event, Mrs Hinch took a photo of her little boy cuddling a blue bunny as he hold onto both of his parents baby fingers - and he's so tiny!

Stacey Solomon

It's been a whole year since Stacey Solomon gave birth to her son Rex, whom she shares with partner Joe Swash. Doting dad Joe was quick to share a photo of the new mum and baby just minutes after Rex was born. Next to a photo of Stacey resting her eyes while her son lay on her chest swaddled in a towel, Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling."

Storm Keating

Shortly after welcoming her second child, daughter Coco, with husband Ronan Keating in March 2020, Storm shared a photo of the little girl lying on her chest in hospital. Ronan later revealed on his Magic Radio Breakfast show that their son Cooper couldn't join them due to the lockdown restrictions. He said: "The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet. Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come. So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely."

Rachel Riley

Countdown's Rachel Riley and her Strictly dancer beau Pasha Kovalev enjoyed the best Christmas present in 2019! The couple shared their first family photo with their baby girl on Instagram after a dramatic birth which saw Rachel deliver Maven in her bathroom at home. "2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance. Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4."

Lucy Mecklenburgh

Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiance Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child in March. At the time, Lucy announced her son's name was Roman Ravello Thomas with a photo of the little boy holding tightly onto her finger. Adorable!

