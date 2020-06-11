Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: Charlotte, George, Leonor and more

As the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, there's hope that life will soon return to normal and children will be able to partake in their favourite sports and hobbies once more. Swimming, team sports, horse riding, skiing – royal children are likely missing these pastimes just as much as our own kids are. Want to know what those regal children like to do for fun in non-pandemic times? We've got the lowdown on their favourite hobbies below…

MORE: Thoughtful gifts for kids: 11 personalised books every child will cherish

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Princess Charlotte

Little Charlotte seems to be quite an active child, with an interest in several different sports. During a recent tour of Ireland, Duchess Kate revealed that Charlotte has a passion for gymnastics.

"Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," Kate said.

Charlotte is also a keen horse rider and started riding when she was just 17 months old. In 2016, Kate met Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker, who let slip: "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

Princess Charlotte is a keen ballerina

The Princess has another much-loved hobby, too – ballet. People previously reported that Charlotte had been taking weekly private ballet lessons at a dance school in south London. Kate has even taken her daughter to watch The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House in central London.

MORE: Archie Harrison's firsts: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's biggest milestones

Prince George

Young Prince George has an interest in music and is learning to play the guitar!

During his parents' recent visit to Ireland, the Duchess asked the band NØÖV: "When did you all start playing? It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

George likes to play tennis

George is also into sport and shares a love of tennis with his mum. William and Kate installed a tennis court at their country home in Norfolk so that they and their children could practice playing, and both George and Charlotte have lessons at Hurlingham Club in London.

Kate previously revealed that George has also hit a ball with his favourite tennis player, Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis ace is a good friend of the Middleton family.

Like his sister, George enjoys horse riding. A source told HELLO! how Zara Tindall got involved: "William and Kate were really keen to get George riding – it's something all the royals do and the whole family adore animals. But obviously he's only small so they didn't want to put him on a big horse. They asked Zara if they could use one of her Shetland ponies and he's been learning to ride on one of those."

Mia Tindall

It seems the young British royals really love their ponies, as Charlotte and George's cousin Mia Tindall is also a fan. In 2019, Zara told Australian magazine Now To Love:

"Lena is in a little basket on the saddle, purely a passenger. But we just bought Mia a new pony called Magic."

Mike Tindall added: “Her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, all ride as well and they go riding together."

Mia Tindall loves to go pony riding

Dad Mike also said he'd like Mia to try playing tag rugby: "If I was completely honest, I would really like Mia to go for tag rugby because I think it's fantastic for body awareness, athletic ability and just a general all-round hand-eye coordination."

MORE: 11 times royal parents doted on their children: from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Princess Leonor, age 14, and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, age 13, are fans of skiing, just like their parents, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain. The family is often snapped on the slopes together, all smiles, looking stylish in their ski gear.

Leonor and Sofia like to go skiing with their parents

Felipe is a keen sailor too and the foursome have been photographed on a boat together in Mallorca, so we wouldn't be surprised if Leonor and Sofia take up the sport too.

Princess Catharina-Amalia

Maxima's daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia clearly takes after her mum, who enjoys a busy schedule as the Netherlands' Queen.

Catharina-Amalia, whose official title is Princess of Orange, has attended the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school since 201. According to her official page on the Dutch royal website, her hobbies include singing, horse riding, hockey and playing the piano.

Catharina-Amalia loves to play hockey and sing

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene of Monaco is a former Olympic swimmer so it's no surprise that her twins Jacques and Gabriella are sporty like mum.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are fans of swimming like their mum

In a 2019 interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Charlene revealed that she encourages her children… "to do as much sports as possible. Jacques and Gabriella have a great deal of physical activity — the fact that they learned to swim early, both for their safety and for my peace of mind, has probably been a determining factor. We will see, in the next two or three years, how this taste evolves. And which disciplines will have their preference”.