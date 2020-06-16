10 funny Father's Day cards day to make dad smile - there's still time to send

Katherine Robinson
Make dad smile on Father’s Day, Sunday June 21st, 2020 with one of these hilarious cards. We’ve rounded up the best funny lockdown greeting cards from Amazon, Not on the High Street, Funky Pigeon and Etsy that you can order online
Father’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday 21st June – have you got it sorted? This year has been much different than normal due to the pandemic and COVID-19 and in these trying times a smile or a laugh is much needed and appreciated. So how about a funny Father’s Day card to give dad a giggle? There are some amazing ones around this year themed around isolation and lockdown – the year we spent more time than ever at home together. We’re rounded up some of the best funny cards, and the good news is that if you get ordering now you’re still in time to get them before dad’s special day. We challenge you to read them and keep a straight face – it’s impossible!
No excuses Father’s Day card, £2.40, Etsy
Dominic Cummins Father’s Day Card, £4.20, Etsy
Tiger King Father’s Day card, £1.99, Funky Pigeon
Boris Johnson father’s Day card, £2.40, Etsy
Rubbish Father’s Day card, £2.40, Etsy
Can’t wait till lockdown is over card, £1.99, Funky Pigeon
Stay in Father’s Day card, £2.50, Amazon
Elton John Father’s Day card, £4.20, Etsy
Gift money went on loo roll Father’s Day card, £1.99, Funky Pigeon
Whisky business Father’s Day card, £2.99, Not On The High Street
