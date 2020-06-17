10 Amazon beach buys for kids that will totally transform your summer holiday Unusual kids beach buys you didn't know you needed...

A family trip to the beach can become a military operation, with parents packing everything from clean clothes to snacks and suncream - and that's not even considering all the entertainment they'll need! For a stress-free beach day, we've rounded up the must-have Amazon products that will keep kids entertained, happy and comfortable for hours on end. Parents, you're welcome!

Who needs a classic bucket and spade when you could have a cool ice cream alternative? Kids can use the spoon to build their own sandy ice cream cones, just make sure they know they can't eat them!

Have your kids always wanted their own jetski? Good news, they can have one for just a fraction of the price. Costing £7.69, this water inflatable is perfect for riding the shallow sea waves.

If you need a break from the water, this waterproof card game is a great way to entertain the whole family. Suitable for children aged six and above, Dobble sees players compete with each other to find the matching symbols. Plus it comes with a handy beach bag!

Budding young photographers can hone their skills with a waterproof camera. After all, the beach offers so many photo opportunities, from shells in the sand to starfish in the water. It can even be taken swimming to depths of 98 ft.

Bring the fun of a waterpark to the beach with this waterproof slide. All you need to do is create a mound of sand and fit the sheet to the top to create your own wet or dry beach slide. Did we mention it can also be used as a handy beach chair too?

One huge downside about the beach is that sand gets everywhere, including inside your food and drinks. This pocket-sized, fold-away cup carrier can prevent your drinks from falling over in the sand. Picnic, anyone?

Suitable for the pool or the beach, these weighted sticks provide hours of water fun for kids. When thrown into the water the colourful dive sticks sink to the bottom encouraging children to swim after them.

Did you know you can get a baby pool and beach tent in one? Unlike a regular beach tent, parents with children under the age of three can create a mini pop-up pool with a protective covering.

While many people associate the beach with miles of white sand, there are plenty of pebble beaches that can catch you off guard when it comes to comfort. Protect your children's feet with waterproof shoes, so they can run in an out of the sea without worrying about suffering any injuries.

Beach towel? Check. Cover-up? Check. These animal-themed hooded ponchos can dry off the cold salty water and protect kids from the warm summer sun.

