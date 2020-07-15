Myleene Klass speaks out to defend breastfeeding photos of baby son The mum-of-three took to Instagram to confront critics

Myleene Klass has shared a powerful message on Instagram in defence of breastfeeding. The 42-year-old, who welcomed son Apollo in August 2019, wrote a lengthy post on the social media site as she spoke about her bond with her baby boy.

She began: "Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for 'pumping'. No one bats an eyelid prepping their own breakfast, why choose to get flustered over my baby having his?... How funny that some fat, cells and glands could so deeply offend so many.

"Being a mum is hard enough. You can't do right for doing wrong. Seemingly, everyone knows how to raise YOUR baby except you. If you feed with formula, you're supposedly the devil, if you breastfeed, you're offending those that don't or can't and worse yet, the patriarchy won't be able to control themselves...stop titillating the men folk!"

Myleene welcomed her baby boy with Simon Motson in August

Myleene, who is also a mum to daughters Ava, 12, and nine-year-old Harper, continued: "My body, my baby, my choice. I've been exclusively breastfeeding Apollo for 11 months. He's my miracle baby. It’s a part of our bond. I love, LOVE doing it for him.

"The photos of other women breastfeeding, pumping, normalise things for me and if mine, in turn, do the same for other mothers who feel embarrassed, judged or that they should need to stifle their baby under a Muslin lest they offend some wallflower with their life giving, breastfeeding skills, I'll continue posting.

Myleene and Simon with Apollo, Ava and Harper

"The cracked nipples, feeding through mastitis, engorgement, bleeding, blocked milk ducts, the fear someone’s left the freezer drawer open and ruined your milk stash, the night pumping, the leaking, the boulder sized bras cutting up your shoulders, the extra weight your body clings onto, trying not to spill a drop as you decant at work, timing your feeds so you don’t explode, watching what you eat and drink, these mums deserve support and respect, not critique. What a bunch of babies."

Myleene's post was met with an outpouring of support from her fans and famous friends. "Bloody well said. The world's gone mad!" wrote mother-of-two Amanda Holden, while brand new mum Dee Koppang shared a series of praise hands emojis.