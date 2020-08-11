9 best lunch boxes for kids going back to school in September Kids and parents will both love these bento boxes, lunch boxes and container sets

With children set to return to the classroom this autumn after the spring lockdown, we’re making room on our to-do list for back to school shopping – including new lunch boxes, which are included in the list of 'essentials' provided in the Government's official guidance for school openings, which was updated on 7 August.

The guidelines recommend that students limit what they bring to school to just the school items that are absolutely necessary, including bags, hats, coats, books, stationery, mobile phones and lunch boxes. Bento boxes, container sets and lunch bags will no doubt be a common sight (we especially love personalised ones!) although school kitchens are expected to be open as long as they comply with legal requirements applying to the provision of food to pupils.

As our children adjust to the 'new normal’, a fun lunch box can play a key part in adding some joy and normalcy to daily life. Of course, parents will be looking for lunch boxes that are compact and efficient, too. With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy edit of school-ready lunch boxes that children will love and you will, too. So get ready for back to school!

Shop fun lunch boxes for kids

John Lewis & Partners Children's Unicorn Lunch Bag, £12, John Lewis

Dinosaur 3D Lunchbag, £16.95, Gap





Spotty N Stripy personalised retro lunchbox, more designs available, £24, Not on the High Street

Spider-Man Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store

Frozen 2 Lunch Bag, £12.95, Disney Store

Kids’ Space Lunch Box Bag, £14, Marks & Spencer

Bento boxes and container sets with compartments are perfect to keep each lunch item sealed and separated. Depending on the size, these types of handy snack and meal containers can be easily packed into lunch boxes or tucked into a school bag.

Shop Bento boxes and containers for kids

Acokki Lunch Box for Kids, £16.99, Amazon

Fun Life bento snack set, £11.99, Amazon

Sistema Lunch Snack containers, more colours available, £3.99, Amazon

Of course, lunch isn't just about boxes! Complete your child's handy meal set with insulated jars and water bottles that a great for kids.

Shop insulated food flasks for kids

Skip Hop insulated food jar, £18, Jojo Maman Bebe

Thermos FUNtainer Food Flask in pink, more colours available, £12.69, Amazon

Shop water bottles for kids

Football themed Thermos bottle, more themes & colours available, £13.63, Amazon

Hendog designs personalised kids water bottle, £14.50, Not on the High Street

